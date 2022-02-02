Meanjin

The Best of New Writing in Australia

Managing a Pandemic

Tim Dunlop

Wuhan
Pangolin
China, China, China

2019 novel coronavirus
Sars-CoV-2
Coronavirus
The Rona
Covid-19
Covid

covid

Close the borders
Quarantine
Don’t go to Chinatown

Wash your hands and sing happy birthday
Socially distance
Go to the footy
Vulnerable
Isolate

Lockdown

Pandemic
Stranded overseas
Economy

Variant
Sub-variant
International students

Aged care
Take one for the team

Mask

Modelling
Reporting period
Flatten the curve
Find, test, trace and isolate
R<1
Herd immunity

1.5 metres
5kms
Red zone
Orange zone
Green zone
Travel permit

Individual
Exponential
Freedom

Get tested
Check in
Symptoms
Asymptomatic

Covid-Safe
Sunscreen

Trade-offs

QR code
Contactless pickup

Sweden!

Hoarding
Panic buying
Toilet paper
Home delivery

Aerosols
Airborne transmission

JobSeeker
JobKeeper
No fault of their own
Soldier on

Essential worker
Frontline health worker

Homeschool
Remote learning
Children are safe
Mental health
Depression

Close contact
Casual contact
Fleeting contact
Immediate family
Contact tracers

Work from home
Telecommute
Zoom
Netflix
Sour dough

We are all in this together

National Cabinet
Federation
The China virus

Press conference
Baxendale
Credlin
Sales
Gotcha

Berejiklian
Ruby Princess
Palaschuzak

Andrews
Dictator Dan
The Victorian Virus

Western Australia
McGowan
Hermit-kingdom

Suppression
Elimination
Zero-Covid
Covid-Safe
Ventilate

Sydney
Best practice
Not the UK
Not the US
Leading the world
We are an island
Winter
Summer
Open up

Recovered
Recovering
Let it rip

ICU
PPE
Cloth
Medical
N95

CHO
CMO

Back to normal
The new normal
Covid normal
Shut down

Long Covid
Second wave

Vaccine
No hurry
Rollout
Strollout

Fever, dry cough, runny nose
Sneezing, sore throat, fatigue
Loss of taste
Loss of smell

Delta
Variant
Who could predict?
India

Local Government Area
LGAs of concern
Greater lockdowns
Tower blocks
Helicopters
Police presence

Reopen

mRNA
Pfizer
Modena
AstraZeneca
Ivermectin
Urine

PCR
Rapid Antigen
RAT
Jab
Booster

Doses
Vaccination rates
Fully vaccinated
Vaccine hesitant
Vaccine refusal
Push those rates higher

Small wedding
Buddy bubble

Stare it down
Don’t look back
Shake-and-bake
Keep looking through the windscreen
Push through
Personal responsibility

Exploring options
Existing capacity

Overwhelmed

Case numbers
Hospitalisations
Numbers in ICU
Ventilated
Active cases

Endemic

Omicron
Very different virus

This stage of the pandemic
Can’t make everything free
That is what the private market is for

Restrictions
Relaxed
Logistics

One dose, two doses, three doses, mild

Mild
Flu-like
Mild

Live with Covid
Deaths, but
Mild!

Lives lost
Underlying condition
With, not of
Lives back

Wordle

 

 

 

 

