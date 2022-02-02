Managing a Pandemic

Wuhan
Pangolin
China, China, China
2019 novel coronavirus
Sars-CoV-2
Coronavirus
The Rona
Covid-19
Covid
covid
Close the borders
Quarantine
Don’t go to Chinatown
Wash your hands and sing happy birthday
Socially distance
Go to the footy
Vulnerable
Isolate
Lockdown
Pandemic
Stranded overseas
Economy
Variant
Sub-variant
International students
Aged care
Take one for the team
Mask
Modelling
Reporting period
Flatten the curve
Find, test, trace and isolate
R<1
Herd immunity
1.5 metres
5kms
Red zone
Orange zone
Green zone
Travel permit
Individual
Exponential
Freedom
Get tested
Check in
Symptoms
Asymptomatic
Covid-Safe
Sunscreen
Trade-offs
QR code
Contactless pickup
Sweden!
Hoarding
Panic buying
Toilet paper
Home delivery
Aerosols
Airborne transmission
JobSeeker
JobKeeper
No fault of their own
Soldier on
Essential worker
Frontline health worker
Homeschool
Remote learning
Children are safe
Mental health
Depression
Close contact
Casual contact
Fleeting contact
Immediate family
Contact tracers
Work from home
Telecommute
Zoom
Netflix
Sour dough
We are all in this together
National Cabinet
Federation
The China virus
Press conference
Baxendale
Credlin
Sales
Gotcha
Berejiklian
Ruby Princess
Palaschuzak
Andrews
Dictator Dan
The Victorian Virus
Western Australia
McGowan
Hermit-kingdom
Suppression
Elimination
Zero-Covid
Covid-Safe
Ventilate
Sydney
Best practice
Not the UK
Not the US
Leading the world
We are an island
Winter
Summer
Open up
Recovered
Recovering
Let it rip
ICU
PPE
Cloth
Medical
N95
CHO
CMO
Back to normal
The new normal
Covid normal
Shut down
Long Covid
Second wave
Vaccine
No hurry
Rollout
Strollout
Fever, dry cough, runny nose
Sneezing, sore throat, fatigue
Loss of taste
Loss of smell
Delta
Variant
Who could predict?
India
Local Government Area
LGAs of concern
Greater lockdowns
Tower blocks
Helicopters
Police presence
Reopen
mRNA
Pfizer
Modena
AstraZeneca
Ivermectin
Urine
PCR
Rapid Antigen
RAT
Jab
Booster
Doses
Vaccination rates
Fully vaccinated
Vaccine hesitant
Vaccine refusal
Push those rates higher
Small wedding
Buddy bubble
Stare it down
Don’t look back
Shake-and-bake
Keep looking through the windscreen
Push through
Personal responsibility
Exploring options
Existing capacity
Overwhelmed
Case numbers
Hospitalisations
Numbers in ICU
Ventilated
Active cases
Endemic
Omicron
Very different virus
This stage of the pandemic
Can’t make everything free
That is what the private market is for
Restrictions
Relaxed
Logistics
One dose, two doses, three doses, mild
Mild
Flu-like
Mild
Live with Covid
Deaths, but
Mild!
Lives lost
Underlying condition
With, not of
Lives back
Wordle