Managing a Pandemic

Wuhan

Pangolin

China, China, China

2019 novel coronavirus

Sars-CoV-2

Coronavirus

The Rona

Covid-19

Covid

covid

Close the borders

Quarantine

Don’t go to Chinatown

Wash your hands and sing happy birthday

Socially distance

Go to the footy

Vulnerable

Isolate

Lockdown

Pandemic

Stranded overseas

Economy

Variant

Sub-variant

International students

Aged care

Take one for the team

Mask

Modelling

Reporting period

Flatten the curve

Find, test, trace and isolate

R<1

Herd immunity

1.5 metres

5kms

Red zone

Orange zone

Green zone

Travel permit

Individual

Exponential

Freedom

Get tested

Check in

Symptoms

Asymptomatic

Covid-Safe

Sunscreen

Trade-offs

QR code

Contactless pickup

Sweden!

Hoarding

Panic buying

Toilet paper

Home delivery

Aerosols

Airborne transmission

JobSeeker

JobKeeper

No fault of their own

Soldier on

Essential worker

Frontline health worker

Homeschool

Remote learning

Children are safe

Mental health

Depression

Close contact

Casual contact

Fleeting contact

Immediate family

Contact tracers

Work from home

Telecommute

Zoom

Netflix

Sour dough

We are all in this together

National Cabinet

Federation

The China virus

Press conference

Baxendale

Credlin

Sales

Gotcha

Berejiklian

Ruby Princess

Palaschuzak

Andrews

Dictator Dan

The Victorian Virus

Western Australia

McGowan

Hermit-kingdom

Suppression

Elimination

Zero-Covid

Ventilate

Sydney

Best practice

Not the UK

Not the US

Leading the world

We are an island

Winter

Summer

Open up

Recovered

Recovering

Let it rip

ICU

PPE

Cloth

Medical

N95

CHO

CMO

Back to normal

The new normal

Covid normal

Shut down

Long Covid

Second wave

Vaccine

No hurry

Rollout

Strollout

Fever, dry cough, runny nose

Sneezing, sore throat, fatigue

Loss of taste

Loss of smell

Delta

Who could predict?

India

Local Government Area

LGAs of concern

Greater lockdowns

Tower blocks

Helicopters

Police presence

Reopen

mRNA

Pfizer

Modena

AstraZeneca

Ivermectin

Urine

PCR

Rapid Antigen

RAT

Jab

Booster

Doses

Vaccination rates

Fully vaccinated

Vaccine hesitant

Vaccine refusal

Push those rates higher

Small wedding

Buddy bubble

Stare it down

Don’t look back

Shake-and-bake

Keep looking through the windscreen

Push through

Personal responsibility

Exploring options

Existing capacity

Overwhelmed

Case numbers

Hospitalisations

Numbers in ICU

Ventilated

Active cases

Endemic

Omicron

Very different virus

This stage of the pandemic

Can’t make everything free

That is what the private market is for

Restrictions

Relaxed

Logistics

One dose, two doses, three doses, mild

Flu-like

Live with Covid

Deaths, but

Mild!

Lives lost

Underlying condition

With, not of

Lives back

Wordle