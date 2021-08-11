Mainstream Media Googles Itself and Bursts into Tears

Was the Deputy Prime Minister of Australia drunk on the floor of Parliament the other day?

Hansard doesn’t capture the smirk on the his face as he swayed at the dispatch box, nor the crimson stylings of his skin tone. But the official transcript of what he said––the final paragraph of it, before the leader of the Opposition rose on a point of order––makes it hard to imagine that something wasn’t wrong:

Mr JOYCE : I like going to the movies. I always remember Howard Hughes, The Aviator, but the Labor Party have got ‘Albo the advocator’—the great advocator, the ideas man, straight from the pool room. But never in this whole period of time has he uttered from between his lips a word about one dam he will build in regional Australia. Not one dam is going to come out of this man. He has never uttered a word about one regional road he is going to build— Can you follow that? Certainly the Opposition were perplexed: Mr Albanese: Yes, Mr Speaker. I am forced to bring out the ‘on weirdness’ stuff—I have no idea what this is, but it’s nothing to do with the question.

But the Speaker refused Albanese’s point of order, and invited the DPM to continue, and he did, in the same vein:

Mr JOYCE: The great advocator—there he is. We are never going to get anything constructed by him. But he did have one great idea—we saw it the other day: $300 per jab. I think that was just your idea. In fact, you were helped by the member for Shortland—

At which point the Speaker changed his mind and said, ‘The Deputy Prime Minister needs to resume his seat. I think we might as well leave it there.’

A concerned citizen, writer Daniel Best, contacted the Office of the Speaker and expressed concern that the DPM was, in his opinion, drunk.

The Office of the Speaker was having none of it, and on Twitter, Best shared the response he received from them:

I am not doubting the sincerity of the response from the Speaker’s Office, but the vehemence of its wording has an air of wagon-circling about it, the sense of a political class coming to the aid of one of its own.

You can watch a clip of the incident here, and you might––as many on Twitter did––decide that alcohol was involved; but as far as the political class is concerned, the case is closed. The official version of events, expressed in no uncertain terms by the Speaker’s Office, is that Barnaby Joyce was stone-cold sober.

Was Barnaby Joyce drunk on the floor of the House?

Any democratic theory of public interest journalism would insist that the role of the media in such circumstances is to investigate and report one way or another. Instead, the media chose not to report on it, which, in turn, reinforced the feeling that the wagons were being circled by the political class.

It creates a kind of circular argument.

The lack of coverage of the incident by the media is held up by the Speaker’s Office as proof that the DPM was not drunk, thus reinforcing their own denial: ‘If you believe a member of Parliament can be present in the Chamber drunk, without such behaviour coming to the attention of the media you are mistaken.’

Slap.

The idea that if the media don’t report it it didn’t happen is such a quaint notion that it bears thinking about.

Before the digitisation of news, before the rise of social media, the mainstream media sat unchallenged at the centre of a system of information and representation through which most of us understood the world of public events.

In less than a generation, this has all fallen apart.

What we understand as ‘the media’ has gone from being a mirror reflecting a single, solid image of the world back at everyone, to being a mirror smashed into a million pieces, with every scattered shard picking up a different angle, a partial image of the whole.

We tend to understand this change––certainly the media themselves understand this change––as a catastrophe, a gateway to fake news and other distortions, but of course, the single image the media used to project was the biggest distortion of all.

The single image we all lived with was a lie.

Watching what happened with Barnaby Joyce prattling on at the dispatch box the other day––if we use it as an emblematic image of how public knowledge is constructed––I think I have to say I prefer the smashed landscape we now live in, and I’m glad we can have a discussion on Twitter when the media and the parliament decide to look the other way.

Still, there is no denying that this smashed media landscape is a hard place to live. It makes demands, and you have to do it the courtesy of taking it seriously. Scepticism isn’t enough. Old-school niceties and presumptions are not enough.

You have to actively believe in good.

Responsible, accountable government is falling apart, not in the sense of social collapse, not like Big Brother or Gilead, but little by little. In the last 40-odd years, the presumptions of democratic governance in the interests of the majority have been steadily eroded by a neoliberal culture of privatisation and individualisation.

The collective responsibility of democratic institutions has been inverted into a blame-the-individual mentality.

Instead of policy disputes aimed at galvanising a majority, the political class, which includes the media, has become obsessed with power plays aimed at consolidating factions, endlessly playing one group off against another.

I don’t hold a hose, mate.

The media-formerly-known-as-mainstream was always riven with contradictions, and it isn’t just that they are now harder to hide. There is the added complication of their content melding with new platforms like Twitter and YouTube and Facebook, creating the hybrid space we increasingly live in.

The notion that there is a ‘mainstream media’ of traditional outlets on the one hand, and a ‘new media’ of platforms and apps on the other doesn’t make sense anymore. What we have is fusion media, and Sky News is indicative.

Ostensibly a mainstream news organisation, part of the Murdoch stable, it operates in the shattered landscape under a single corporate logo. Not as a unified whole, but precisely as a set of distinct-and-overlapping content clusters.

Its daytime news coverage, which we are led to understand makes it a traditional news station, sits side-by-side with its weird underbelly, Sky After Dark, which is inseparable from the worst right-wing, conspiracy theory nonsense of the web.

As well, Sky exists not just as a conventional broadcast channel on a cable platform, but also, in some parts of the country, as a free-to-air service.

Additionally, it operates a channel on YouTube, a site that may be its most valuable asset.

The fusion nature of Sky News’s existence extends not just to its content, and to the platforms it uses, but to its governance, as we saw the other day when YouTube, owned by Google, shut them down for a week for violating the platform’s terms of service.

This new, fractured environment is inevitably more difficult to navigate, and it leads to all sorts of theories as to what is going on. Unfortunately, many of these theories are nothing more than self-serving rationalisations expounded by the legacy media itself.

For instance, it is common to hear that because of social media we all now inhabit information echo-chambers, only hearing things that reinforce our prejudices.

Despite the fact that scholars like Axel Bruns have produced evidence again and again that the ‘echo chamber’ idea has limited explanatory power, the myth persists.

In fact, I think it is more accurate to say we live in an information blender, and that it is turned on full-blast. To spend time on any media site is to be bombarded with a relentless barrage of good and bad, right and wrong, real and fake information, and it can be disorienting.

But it can be clarifying too.

What the ‘mainstream’ response (or non-response) to the Barnaby Joyce incident shows is that traditional sources of institutional power––the parliament, the media––think they still have the right to define reality.

What the responses on Twitter show is that they don’t.

For better and worse, social media disperses that right to define.

This leads to another rationalisation the media soothes itself with, the idea of ‘cancel culture’, the alleged ability of certain groups and people to censor certain points of view.

Once upon a time, it was absolutely taken for granted that the ‘mainstream’ media, in their dominance, would choose who to pay attention to and who to ignore. Who to bless and who to blame. They now define this same process as ‘cancel culture’ because someone else is doing the choosing.

The decision as to what fragment of the shattered mirror we choose to look at has devolved to other institutions, to people other than journalists and editors––including to ordinary citizens––who get to exercise their own choices via information vectors no longer controlled exclusively by a ‘mainstream’.

In a democracy, this dispersal of power should be something we nurture, not resist, but established power doesn’t often willingly concede its ground, and the formerly mainstream media has been fighting a rear-guard action for at least two decades.

It needs to stop this.

The single-image world is not coming back. The mirror is irreparable. The sooner we learn to navigate the shattered landscape, the better. In fact, in a time of pandemic and climate change, the only thing that will save us is not just collective decisions, but planetary ones, which means that now, more than ever, we need to square the circle of individual rights and collective responsibility.

I’m not pretending this is easy, or even self-evident, but if legacy media are to have a meaningful future as public interest journalism, they have to stop whining about social media intruding on ‘their’ territory: stop writing stupid articles about how mean people on Twitter can be; stop courting controversy in the name of phoney balance; stop defining their waning power in terms of complaints about so-called echo chambers and cancel culture; and start finding a new vision of wholeness to serve.

A ‘vision of wholeness’ sounds wish-washy, but only if we fail to connect it to something concrete. That something is a clear understanding of democratic governance, and it means the legacy media have to commit themselves to helping define and develop what that is.

The taken-for-granted media practices of simply reporting what people say without offering context or analysis; of giving equal time to dissent that is not equal (climate denial, let-it-rip pandemic responses); of debate predicated on conflict rather than inquiry: all these norms have to be reassessed in the name of creating and serving a functioning democracy.

As media columnist Margaret Sullivan has said, ‘Stop asking who the winners and losers were in the latest skirmish. Start asking who is serving the democracy and who is undermining it.’

Stop asking, was Barnaby Joyce drunk, and start asking was he, or the way in which he was reported, undermining democracy.