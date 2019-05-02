Les Is More

Why Arya Stark ‘Deserves’ This WARNING: Spoilers for Game of Thrones!! Controversy abounds when a woman achieves greatness. Especially in the age of the MRA, where reddit gold buys you the right to prosthelytise Jordan Peterson opinions from your cum stained keyboard. My first reaction when ...

In Defence of Partisanship Done Well Three weeks in and they’re voting. There’s less of the campaign to come than already done. An over-interpreted poll suggests a narrowing between the major parties. Everyone is more cautious now. You’re ahead until you’re not. It’s a familiar pattern as ...

Free Ticket The envelope must have been there for days before I found it. It was yellowing at the edges and torn where it had been taped clumsily to the lamppost. When I stopped to peer at it, passers-by cast curious glances at ...

Something like Revolution After your world ended for the third time, you walked. The gold ring on your right hand heavy and the blue band around your left wrist even heavier. ‘Rip-off fitbits’ was how Intisar had described them three years ago, as ...