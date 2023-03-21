Meanjin

Join Us Next Week for a Special Event at Readings

The Meanjin Team

If you’re in Melbourne, we’d be delighted for you to join us in the Readings Carlton laneway for an evening of mini-manifestos and moral challenges next Wednesday.

We’ll be launching Meanjin Autumn 2023 on the street with readings from Julien Leyre, π .o.Carl WalshEliza Dune Daiza, Zara Gudnason and Alison J. Barton.

Editor Esther Anatolitis and the good people at Readings present a bold evening’s conversation about preparing for what comes next.

To give you a taste, we’ve released Julien’s piece ‘Who Should Die, and What Should We Do with the Bodies?‘ from the paywall, so it’s now free to read and share.

 

When: Wednesday 29 March at 6:30pm

Where: The laneway beside Readings, 309 Lygon Street Carlton

It’s a free event, but bookings are essential. Please book here.

 

 

 

