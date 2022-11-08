Meanjin

Join Us: Meanjin Pub Night

Come join us for a night of readings and celebration to mark the launch of our Summer 2022 edition at the Grace Darling Hotel in Collingwood on December 1 from 6:30pm.

You’ll hear from some very fine Meanjin writers, including Adolfo Aranjuez, Na’ama Carlin, Luke Beesley, Fatima Measham, Guy Rundle, Jack Latimore and S.J. Finn.

We’ll also be raising a glass to farewell Jonathan Green as Meanjin Editor—the end of an era!

It’s a free event, and we look forward to seeing you there.

 

When: Thursday 1 December from 6:30pm

Where: The Grace Darling Hotel, 114 Smith Street, Collingwood

 

 

