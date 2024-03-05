Join us! Laneway launch at Readings Carlton, Thu 21 March

MELBOURNE

6:30pm Thursday 21 March

Readings Carlton, 309 Lygon St

Please book here.

Reconfiguring capitalism – ten years since Hazelwood – democracy in crisis – truth, integrity, war, feminism, the future… And poetry. Always poetry.

What radicalises you?

Join us to celebrate the launch of Meanjin 83.1 Autumn 2024.

The Meanjin Readings launches start out in the laneway, manifesto-style, and then we all make our way inside together. Readings by Marcus Westbury, Prof Clare Wright, Angela Costi and Phoebe Grainer.

Marcus Westbury OAM is a Newcastle- born, Melbourne- based writer, broadcaster and project manager, and a serial founder of social, cultural and community places, projects and events. Marcus will read from his essay ‘The agency and the equity’.

Prof Clare Wright OAM is an award-winning historian, author and broadcaster. She is Professor of History and Professor of Public Engagement at La Trobe University. Care will read from her memoir piece ‘Carmen Miranda’s hat’.

Angela Costi is a poet and a writer with a background in social justice and community arts. Her most recent book is An Embroidery of Old Maps and New (Spinifex 2021). She lives on Wurundjeri land. Angela will read her poem ‘An oath’.

Phoebe Grainer is a Djungan and Muluridji writer and actor, and a recipient of the Dreaming Award. This year, she will be featured in Povo: Stories on Class and her play will premiere with ILBIJERRI and Melbourne Theatre Company. Phoebe will read her piece ‘Place my hands in the water’.