Join us in the Readings Carlton laneway to launch Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 with our Guest Editors, Eugenia Flynn and Bridget Caldwell-Bright, plus readings from Paola Balla, Tony Birch, Maya Hodge and Gary Foley:

Time 6:30–7:30pm Friday 22 September 2023

Place Readings Carlton, 309 Lygon St

RSVP Free—bookings are essential

Devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists, Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 is framed around notions of place.

All welcome