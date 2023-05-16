Join us in Canberra for a special event at Muse

‘The story of how Australia came to have a woman on the bench of its highest court has an unlikely first chapter. It starts with a young girl in northern New South Wales, dawdling to avoid chores from her mother…’

For a sneak peek into Meanjin Winter 2023, join Editor Esther Anatolitis in conversation with Tom McIlroy at Muse in Canberra on Sunday 4 June.

Tom’s essay is superb reading. In ‘The Graceful Incoming of a Revolution’, Tom looks at the impact of Australia’s female high court justices.

Tom McIlroy is a political reporter with The Australian Financial Review, based at Parliament House. He covers federal politics, taxation, the arts and the Voice to Parliament, and is a regular commentator on national affairs. Tom has written for newspapers including The Age, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Canberra Times.

When: Sunday 4 June at 4:00pm

Where: Muse, Ground Floor, East Hotel, 69 Canberra Ave Griffith

Your ticket includes a lovely glass of wine.

