Join us! Canberra launch at Muse, Sun 8 Oct

Devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists, Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 is framed around notions of place.

Join Guest Editors Eugenia Flynn (Larrakia and Tiwi) and Bridget Caldwell-Bright (Jingili and Mudburra) in conversation with writer Paul Collis (Barkindji), whose experimental piece ‘Unfinished Business at Gundabooka’, a collaboration with Wayne Knight (Barkindji) alongside Jen Crawford and Paul Magee, features in this special edition.

When: Sunday 8 October 2023 at 3:00pm

Where: Muse, Ground Floor, East Hotel, 69 Canberra Ave Griffith

RSVP Booking is essential: please book here.