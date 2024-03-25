Join us! A Meanjin breakfast in Wagga Wagga

Join Esther Anatolitis, Editor of Meanjin, at Wagga Wagga City Library for a talk on Meanjin’s role in bringing the country’s finest writers into the national conversation, all over a French-style breakfast!

This will be a fundraiser for our superb hosts at the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery.

When: Wednesday 27 March, 7:30am – 9am

Cost: $20 (+bf) for Friends of the Wagga Wagga Art Gallery members, $25 (+bf) for non-members

Where: Wagga Wagga City Library, Library Level 0, lagoon side door

Read more and book your spot here.