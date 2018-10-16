I can’t stop thinking about how fancy and intimidating my death is going to be

My death is going to be like the Victoria’s Secret lingerie show except her secret is that she died still very hot

My funeral is going to be a parade with my coffin a big black obelisk draped in cherry-blood pom-poms and people marching beside me with placards reading ‘I wish it had been me instead :(’

Sexy cheerleaders cartwheeling everywhere singing ‘Oh grilly you’re so pretty can’t you understand/I really want to DIE now that you’re already dead!’

If it wasn’t already taken by a copyrighted television show I’d call the perfect planning and execution of my death:

REVENGE BODY

My death will be the event of the 21st century

Khloe Kardashian has already signed on to co-produce despite our ongoing legal battle

Related to the titling of my death throes

Our eyes locked across the crowded courtroom and now she’s my lover

She’s my Judge Judy and executioner

She’s my wife and co-producer rolled into one

We both sit at the helm of REVENGE BODY the makeover-show-cum-death-flaunting concept

Looking hot and holding venti soy cappuccinos hand delivered by our assistants

They tell you not to shit where you eat but they never say don’t die where you love so I think we’re fine????

Don’t mix business and pleasure

Don’t mix big tits and pleather

Said no-one ever

All your friends will be jealous

All your friends are already jealous

Even ones who pretend not to be jealous people

They can’t even help themselves

They’re already puke green

My plan is to go to the gym for a little while and then eventually give up

And get liposuction since I bought my coffin already

It’s an XXXS

Even death comes in vanity sizes

My plan is to be dressed in an outfit that is so sickening you will literally gag… and love the taste

My plan is to have my face wired up; everyone at my funeral has to line up to kiss my cheek

And when they try my face turns so you kiss me on my full, soft lips… and you enjoy it

My plan is to have the Veronica’s sing 4ever at my funeral… ironically

Or to have the Bee Gees play Staying Alive ironically… from beyond the grave

I am so much more than a woman I am a moving concept

I am a candle in the wind… inside the Hindenburg blimp

I am so grandiose I have had affairs with all forty-four of the US Presidents’… wives

I am so epic my cunt contains multitudes… of Presidents’ wives’ secrets

I am so hot and dangerous like Ke$ha… exploding across the earth in a stream of Jack Daniels

I am so good at dying that my posthumous success nuclear blasts all the way back to my past

Rearranging everything just so I am famous in my actual lifetime too

I am so good at dying that I am literally dead rn

I am telling you tales of my undeniable hotness and power… from beyond the grave

& you are so so very welcome

Eloise Grills is an award-winning writer and artist living in Melbourne. Her illustrated chapbook, Sexy Female Murderesses, is out with Glom Press in December 2018.