I can’t stop thinking about how fancy and intimidating my death is going to be

My death is going to be like the Victoria’s Secret lingerie show except her secret is that she died still very hot
My funeral is going to be a parade with my coffin a big black obelisk draped in cherry-blood pom-poms and people marching beside me with placards reading ‘I wish it had been me instead :(’
Sexy cheerleaders cartwheeling everywhere singing ‘Oh grilly you’re so pretty can’t you understand/I really want to DIE now that you’re already dead!’
If it wasn’t already taken by a copyrighted television show I’d call the perfect planning and execution of my death:
REVENGE BODY
My death will be the event of the 21st century
Khloe Kardashian has already signed on to co-produce despite our ongoing legal battle
Related to the titling of my death throes
Our eyes locked across the crowded courtroom and now she’s my lover
She’s my Judge Judy and executioner
She’s my wife and co-producer rolled into one
We both sit at the helm of REVENGE BODY the makeover-show-cum-death-flaunting concept
Looking hot and holding venti soy cappuccinos hand delivered by our assistants
They tell you not to shit where you eat but they never say don’t die where you love so I think we’re fine????
Don’t mix business and pleasure
Don’t mix big tits and pleather
Said no-one ever
All your friends will be jealous
All your friends are already jealous
Even ones who pretend not to be jealous people
They can’t even help themselves
They’re already puke green
My plan is to go to the gym for a little while and then eventually give up
And get liposuction since I bought my coffin already
It’s an XXXS
Even death comes in vanity sizes
My plan is to be dressed in an outfit that is so sickening you will literally gag… and love the taste
My plan is to have my face wired up; everyone at my funeral has to line up to kiss my cheek
And when they try my face turns so you kiss me on my full, soft lips… and you enjoy it
My plan is to have the Veronica’s sing 4ever at my funeral… ironically
Or to have the Bee Gees play Staying Alive ironically… from beyond the grave
I am so much more than a woman I am a moving concept
I am a candle in the wind… inside the Hindenburg blimp
I am so grandiose I have had affairs with all forty-four of the US Presidents’… wives
I am so epic my cunt contains multitudes… of Presidents’ wives’ secrets
I am so hot and dangerous like Ke$ha… exploding across the earth in a stream of Jack Daniels
I am so good at dying that my posthumous success nuclear blasts all the way back to my past
Rearranging everything just so I am famous in my actual lifetime too
I am so good at dying that I am literally dead rn
I am telling you tales of my undeniable hotness and power… from beyond the grave
& you are so so very welcome
Eloise Grills is an award-winning writer and artist living in Melbourne. Her illustrated chapbook, Sexy Female Murderesses, is out with Glom Press in December 2018.