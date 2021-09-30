Homage to Melbourne (Reverence to Rockland)

Where the faculties of the skulls no longer admit the worms of the senses1

We’re still here in Melbourne

where we held our breath and forgot how to exhale

We’re still here in Melbourne

where our hypoxic minds grow inaudibly bushed and unhinged

We’re still here in Melbourne

where our daydreams get squeezed senseless and caged on the smooth plastic sides of Kewpie mayonnaise and our dreams will taste umami flavoured enhanced when we finally get to lick them

We’re still here in Melbourne

where the ground shuddered as we leapt under doorframes and tittered with quick gags uproarious and vertigoed tipsy then wilted in hangover despair

We’re still here in Melbourne

where the seafarers forgotten on ships never felt the earth shake but watched exporting empty steel containers domino under God’s finger flick with no Christmas hauls to make good on the swipes of stressed-out wired punters

We’re still here in Melbourne

where we tolerate absurdity with doubt and belief and commitment and duty and we brush dark days aside and chase the sun pouring pancakes for picnics until we’ve all got Tourette’s of the insane cursing kind

We’re still here in Melbourne

where the rebels revolt with grog cans and neon spitting on scrubs and the middle class snort snow around private spas

We’re still here in Melbourne

where dissenters wreak Camus’ crime of liberty at the cost of humanity when others are too sick to protest or inhale and do they even remember what they are fighting for

We’re still here in Melbourne

where our misplaced souls drift all day waiting for our football in a far-off place with absent charred snags and green salad as we thump our cataleptic keyboards and ventilated chests when the game is won by mullets after curfew

We’re still here in Melbourne

where playhouses sit unconscious and songsters and artists and comedians unite in warm sad penniless virtual cosmos

We’re still here in Melbourne

where the workers and loyalists and families of all breeds line up for grub rations in a war they never signed up to

We’re still here in Melbourne

where 20 more quakes might defibrillate our passions back to our bodies

We’re still here in Melbourne

where 20 more quakes might also make us forget which colour toothbrush is ours in the jar and make us laugh and quiver as transient dementia heckles and spirits are fordone

We’re still here in Bearbrass still here in Batmania

where we go batshit cracked as chart-topping days drag on and hotlines run hot with mental fevers

We’re still here in Blacky in Fitzy in Willy in Broadie in Brunny in Franga in Ferny in Lavo

where all this defines us not partitions of virus or break-ups over politics or anarchy dripping on highways and sacrificial stone

We’re still here in sagacious classy arty sporty foodie caffeinated hipster human Melbs

where it’s still all that

Still here

where we wait restless for the pulse and for the mess to be archived in hardbacks that won’t exist impatient to love and live and clasp this city again

Here