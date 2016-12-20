From the editor: Meanjin 2016

This year has been many, many things. For Meanjin it’s been a year of fine writing and provocative ideas. We’ve published the work of more than 150 Australian writers this year, in our trademark blend of essay, fiction, memoir and poetry. Big names and small. From Gerald Murnane, Alexis Wright, Clive James, John Clarke, Hannah Kent and Anna Funder to emerging voices like Alice Bishop, Nike Sulway, Ben Walter, Eleanor Gordon-Smith and Beejay Silcox.

We think a Meanjin subscription is good value at $20 an issue home delivered, and we’ve been rewarded by growing sales month by month. Those sales mean survival for Meanjin … a feature of the Australian literary landscape since 1940, but a magazine whose future continues to be uncertain thanks to the withdrawal of Australia Council funding midway through the year.

We’re fighting on, committed to Australian words and stories, but it’s a precarious living, and in the end Meanjin will only survive with your support.

Your $80 subscription means a lot to us, and we think it will bring a lot to you.

Enjoy the summer break.

Jonathan Green

The Meanjin office will be closed from midday Wednesday 21 December 2016 until 9 January 2017.