Free the Journalists. Or Maybe Not

In the beginning, the reporters crept tentatively onto social media, like gazelles at a waterhole, gazing round nervously before lowering their heads.

Slowly at first, they drank from the vast pool, always watchful for the predators lurking in the shadows. They tentatively shared links to their work and asked shyly for leads and story ideas. They were content with that. The loud aggressive displays of attention were for others: for the lions of industry, the policy shapers and the politicians; the kinds of people they would observe and report on.

Fast forward a decade or so, and the gazelles seem to run the whole show. Take Twitter. Blue-tick journalists can’t tell you enough about what they think, why they think it, who is right and who is wrong, and how every single development in the body politic should be viewed. Life around the waterhole is certainly thrilling. Every now and then a gazelle gets a little bit too relaxed, a little bit too aggressive, and they get taken down by the rest of the herd. But for most, they just can’t get enough of the waterhole.

For many, this new openness and engagement is a good thing. Journalists, after all, are human beings too. Why can’t they show it? We all know they have opinions just like the rest of us. Why do they need to hide them and pretend they are robots? They can be honest on social media and professional in their day jobs.

I’m not so sure.

I’ve spent more than forty years as a journalist, but I’ve spent even longer as a consumer of news. I used to read four newspapers every day; I still read two. I listen to radio news, watch television news, and regularly dip into the websites and the podcasts. I can’t help it. I am also active on social media, especially Twitter. And here is what I’ve found.

I used to follow journalists on social media because they would often live-tweet news events as they were happening. They would provide links to their stories, often accompanied by extra details or context. They would ask for story ideas and leads. Some still do. But too many now use social media as a filter-less opportunity to tell us what they really think. Freed from the shackles of their editors and sub-editors, they leave their followers in no doubt about what’s right and wrong, what they should value most, what they should believe and what they should do. Those who don’t fall back on a preachy earnestness resort to sarcastic pot shots as they pump up their own tyres and run everybody else off the road. Whatever line they were once scared to cross is now far behind as they debate their ideological foes in real time while the rest of us watch on and bestow our likes and follows as the spoils of war.

In a perfect world, we would all understand and accept that journalists can be highly opinionated on social media and perfectly fair, accurate and impartial in their ‘real work’. It’s a reasonable theory, after all. Everyone has views, often based on their upbringing, their experiences and their values. Of course journalists should be able to share those personal views like everyone else, and then put them to one side when they do their job.

In the messy real world that we actually live in, however, things are much murkier. For me, when I read a journalist’s highly opinionated take on a controversial issue of the day, it affects me. I see them aggressively and relentlessly campaigning for a particular perspective, using all the tools of an activist. They share views they like, ignore ones they don’t, they are selective about what they point to depending on whether they agree, they dole out snide remarks or glowing praise, all to gather support for the ‘right’ attitude.

Over time, as I get to know what to expect from that person, I start to both look for it and see it in their journalism as well. Now that I know what drives them, it affects my approach to their journalism. Of course they covered that story, chose that angle, picked that person to interview, included or omitted that content, I think to myself. It’s because of their strong personal activism on the issue.

Now, if you happen to be a journalist who is paid to be opinionated, or if you work for a news outlet where slanted and opinionated journalism is the norm, you have no problem. But if you work for a newsroom where opinion and reporting are kept separate and you are meant to report based on the weight of evidence rather than your own personal preferences, you are creating a problem.

I think of it as the problem of confusing views and comments. Of course we all have views. But we don’t need to turn them into comments. We don’t need to try to simultaneously campaign and report on the issues of the day, because one inevitably colours the other. If you choose to turn your views into public comments, then you shouldn’t be surprised when your desire to be a commentator starts to conflict with your responsibility to be a reporter.

No matter how good your reporting is, no matter how scrupulously you work to set aside your views when you file your stories, you will be making life harder for yourself and inviting criticism.

Interestingly, when I posted my thoughts about this problem on social media recently, my replies were filled with people speculating on which reporter they thought I was secretly referring to. Several names were thrown around, none of whom I was actually thinking of at all. The truth is, it is a risk for all of them.

But the speed with which people began to name names makes the point. Risky behaviour has consequences. When it comes to campaigning while you are reporting, the less said the better.