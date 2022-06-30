Divine Inspiration: Poets Respond to Dante

The University of Melbourne’s Archives and Special Collections, Student and Scholarly Services collaborated with Meanjin to commission some of Australia’s finest emerging young poets to create pieces inspired by the Epic and Divine: Dante’s World exhibition at the Noel Shaw Gallery in the Baillieu Library in 2022.

Below you’ll find the original poems by Nandini Shah, George Cox, Wen-Juenn Lee, and a special contribution written by Jessica L. Wilkinson and Alvin Pang.

Portrait of an Infernal Lady, or an Anagram, or a New Translation of Dante’s Inferno, Canto I, Lines I-III

Nandini Shah

Salvador Dalí Engraves Fire and it is Invisible

George Cox

I hear the same things when you speak

Wen-Juenn Lee

Mundane Comedy

Jessica L. Wilkinson and Alvin Pang