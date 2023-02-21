Dear young girl in the bubble-gum-pink hijab who wandered in on the book launch last November.

I want to apologise.

Your eyes looking up in adoration at the 70-ish white grandmother while she autographed your copy of our book.

Your eyes opening so wide in disbelief when I offered to autograph the book, too, has been stuck in my mind.

You found it more believable that she had written a book about a hijabi child than a hijab-wearing Muslim.

Forgive me for contributing to your belief that our stories can only ever be told by others.

I have done the smiling silently next to her for a decade so she can use it for her PR. And I am done doing it.

Why now?

A newspaper published her column defending her right to write from any perspective she wants. Be it from an Indigenous, a Muslim, a transgender, a refugee, or a hippo.

A hippo?

Yes, she put us together in the same category as the zoo animal. And I lent this person my name, my life experience, and my smiling silently hijab-wearing face so she can show off how diverse, how culturally appropriate, how respectful her writing is.

I wanted to write an academic piece to counter her arguments, using fancy sentences:

the false dichotomy of the ‘censorship’ vs ‘cultural appropriation’

litigating a straw man argument

the power imbalance marring my experience

but I don’t write this to

prove my smarts to an audience that didn’t care about us

get revenge

advance my own career

feed my ego.

Then I saw the photo of us.

Me and you in our hijabs. Standing side by side smiling silently next to her.

And I found the courage I needed to overcome my shame about staying silent about the truth.

* * *

I met her at a literary event in 2012 and asked her to write the book I needed about a hijabi child whose story wasn’t about her struggle with her religion.

She said, ‘You write it, I’ll mentor you.’ An author with 200 books mentoring me? How kind, how generous, how committed to diversity!

11 February 2013

Email from her.

Subject: ‘Co-writing rather than only mentoring.’

I was flattered, I wanted to borrow her name, her platform, her clout. I wanted to be a published author; I wanted the short cut that this would give me.

I created the characters, their names, backstories, plot lines, wrote the drafts.

She edited, stringing them into a manuscript that she could show to the publishers. Emphasising more than anything that the hijab-wearing, footy mad, Muslim, children’s librarian was the co-author.

We made a terrible combination: a first-time writer too eager to get published, and an outdated author too hungry to cash in the diversity credit.

Rejections piled up. The feedback was the same: Great idea, but poor writing.

She could not accept this reason for the rejection. It had to be the Islamic-terrorist-Muslim-hijab that got her the rejections.

Did she edit the content? No, she tried on different titles and kept pitching.

Did I suggest that we edit? No, I stayed silent.

And so she self-published in 2016, while I tried to convince her to let me fix the book.

When the book was adapted into a musical puppet show (a whole other story) in 2021, an Islamic publisher agreed to reissue book one, and publish two more books.

I agreed to write a second (and a third!) book with her.

But I started noticing things. It was her insistence that we put the second book out as it was, in practically early first draft format, that finally got me to see. She didn’t care about the content; she wanted the cover with the smiling hijabi child on it for her PR.

The book launch you happened upon was going to be my last event with her. I had delivered my end of the bargain, one last payment of my silently smiling hijab-wearing self.

Except it wasn’t just me. You were there. You paid a price that you didn’t even know you were paying.

But still I stayed silent.

On 11 February 2023, a newspaper published her article that said ‘Hijabi Girl, which I began co-writing with librarian Ozge Alkan [sic] at her invitation in 2014’.

She emailed me the link, commenting ‘Big response already… very positive.’

And I couldn’t stay silent anymore.

* * *

At first, I wanted to fact check her claims because the newspaper didn’t bother to.

Does she have more than 200 books?

Did I ask her to co-author with me?

Did we get 41 rejections based on the hijabi in the title?

But I didn’t want to centre her falsehoods in a discussion that was about us. About you and me.

Maybe this piece will atone for what I was complicit in.

Please know that if you are being treated unjustly, you can speak up. You are not alone.

Your voice is valuable. Do not let others take it from you.

Your stories matter. You can rise with your pen.

And most importantly, you can write about anything. Being a bubble-gum-pink hijab-wearing young girl or

just

bubble gum.

Özge Sevindik Alkan is a librarian, freelance writer, and the director of the Australian Muslim Writers Festival. She co-founded The Right Pen Collective for Muslim Australian Writers in 2021. Özge holds an honours degree in Journalism and a Master of Information Studies. She works as the submissions coordinator for a literary agency. Her work has appeared in AMUST newspaper, The Guardian, Peril, and The Victorian Writer.

Author’s note: I am indebted to Sara Saleh and her defiant ‘I can write about bubble gum if I want!’ uttered at the first Australian Muslim Writers Festival in 2021. I am also indebted to Sweatshop for connecting me with Meanjin.

Editor’s note: A version of this piece was submitted by the author to The Age following their publication of this opinion piece by Hazel Edwards. The author’s response was rejected on the basis that there was no single clear argument that could be summarised into a headline.

The author has donated her writer’s fee to the Asylum Seeker Resource Centre and strongly encourages your donations during their urgent appeal.