Deadly Quiet City: A Conversation with Murong Xuecun

Murong Xuecun is one of China’s most celebrated writers. His criticisms of China’s censorship regime led to him being silenced by the government several years ago. In April 2020, he traveled to Wuhan to discover how the people of that city were coping with the harsh Covid lockdown. It was a dangerous mission. Deadly Quiet City: Stories from Wuhan, Covid Ground Zero, based on his interviews, has just been published by Hardie Grant Books. Murong left China and is now in Australia.

On 5th March, at the Adelaide Writers Festival, Murong talked about his experiences with Clive Hamilton. The transcript of their conversation is published here. On the stage in Adelaide, the interpreter was Peter Barker. A translator, who wishes to remain anonymous, revised the text.

CH: You took great risks going to Wuhan to tell the world what was happening there. Other citizen journalists were arrested and disappeared. In fact, I think you are the only one that has not been arrested. Why did you think it was so important for you to go to Wuhan?

武汉封城之后，我常常会想，那座城市到底发生了什么，那里的人过着怎样的生活，不过也没有想到要去武汉，直到你给我打来电话。

MX: After Wuhan was locked down, I often wondered what really happened in there and what the people were experiencing, but I didn’t think about actually going there until you called me.

我们都知道，武汉的数百万居民一定经历过非同寻常的痛苦，但在这样的审查和屏蔽之下，他们很难发出自己的声音。

We all knew millions of residents of Wuhan would be suffering, but the censorship and news blockade made it impossible for them to be heard.

他们的痛苦应当被世人知晓，他们的呼声应当被世人听到。我确实也想过此行的后果，想过很多次：被逮捕、被关押、被酷刑折磨……但同时也我明白，这是正确的事，我应该去做。如果做正确的事需要付出一些代价，那么，我也愿意承受损失。

The world ought to be able to know about their suffering. The world ought to be able to hear their voices.

I often thought about the consequences of going: arrest, imprisonment, and torture… but I was certain this was the right thing to do. It was something I had to do. If there’s a price to pay for doing the right thing, then I’m willing to suffer the consequences.

How did you find people who were willing to tell you their stories? It was dangerous for citizens to speak openly about what they experienced.

在经历了漫长而痛苦的封城之后，大多数武汉市民都有对人倾诉的欲望。我在武汉与很多人交谈过，他们中有商人、出租车司机、小店主、年轻情侣……他们大都不会回避镜头，也愿意与陌生人热情交谈。当然，也有一些人不那么热情，比如有一位官员，她是这样说的：“对不起，我们有命令，不能接受采访。”

After suffering through an extended lockdown, most people in Wuhan were longing to tell outsiders what was on their mind. I spoke to many Wuhan residents, businessmen, taxi drivers, store owners, young couples…they were not camera-shy and enthusiastically talked to a stranger like me. Of course, some were not enthusiastic. An official said to me, ‘Sorry, we have orders, we cannot be interviewed.’

还有一位同济医院的医生，他也是一名感染者，曾长期带病坚持工作，我相信他一定见过很多尸体，也能感觉到他很想对我倾诉一切，当我提出采访的请求后，他告诉我：你让我想一想好吗？几天后我拨通他的电话，他这样回答：“我真的不方便接受你的采访。”我说：“希望有一天，你能对我讲一讲你的经历、你的感受，还有你看到、听到的一切。”他轻声回答：“我也希望。”

A doctor at Tongji Hospital who was infected with covid yet had to continue working, and I’m sure he saw many corpses. I could tell he wanted to tell me everything but when I asked to interview him, he said he’d need a few days to think about it. I called him a few days later and he said, ‘It really is not convenient to be interviewed.’ I then said, ‘I hope one day you can talk about your experiences, what you felt and everything you saw and heard.’ He replied in a quiet voice, ‘I hope so, too.’

到达武汉之后，我加入了几个微信群，他们大多都是当地人，给了我许多帮助，也给我讲了许多故事。还有一些记者朋友，事实上，这本书里有几个人物都是那些记者朋友介绍我认识的，因为他们还在中国，不能写，也不敢写这样的人物和这样的故事。

After I arrived in Wuhan. I joined several WeChat groups comprised of locals. They helped me a lot. And told me many stories. Some journalist friends actually introduced a lot of the people described in our book. Being in China journalists could not write about these people and their stories because they dared not to.

I found some of the stories you tell in Deadly Quiet City very powerful, and they left a deep impression on me. Which story in the book affected you most deeply?

除了那位黑摩的师傅老李，书中的每个人物都曾在我面前表现出悲伤或者愤怒，特别是那位失去独生女儿的母亲，杨敏，在我们交谈的时候，她多次泪流满面，多次痛哭失声，那种哭声真是令人心碎。还有金凤，那位失去丈夫的清洁工，当我看到她跪倒在丈夫的坟前号啕痛哭，还有她谈起想给残疾的儿子办一张残疾证书时的那种绝望，都让我感觉悲伤和愤怒。

Apart from the illegal motorcycle taxi driver, every other person vented their anger and sadness to me. That was especially true of Yang Min, a mother who lost her only child. While we talked tears rolled down her face and she often broke down crying. That kind of crying is heart breaking to hear. And then, of course, Jin Feng, the cleaner who lost her husband. When I saw her kneeling in front of her husband’s grave wailing bitterly and then to hear the hopelessness in her voice when she talked of her need to get a certificate of disability for her son, I too felt sorrow and anger.

在那种时候，我常常想的是：为什么他们的生活如此悲惨？他们怎样才能摆脱这样的生活？说实话，我也没有答案。

At times like that I often pondered, why are they living such tragic lives? How can they break away from such an existence? To be honest, I don’t have the answer.

At times while you were collecting the stories in Wuhan and then writing them up in the Sichuan mountains you must have felt very afraid. Did you feel you were being watched? Did the authorities have an idea of what you were doing?

我相信有几位秘密警察一直在关心我的动向，在我去武汉的列车上，我就接到了他们打来的电话。在武汉期间，在我躲在四川的群山之中写这本书的时候，他们也多次打来。每一次都会让我感觉很紧张。我最害怕的一次是这样的：那是我到达武汉将近一个月的时候，一位北京口音的男士拨通了我的号码，我刚说了一声“喂”，他就这样问我：“你到武汉去干什么？”我说我就是来看看，他说：“那你多加小心啊，千万别感染了，感染了可就麻烦了。”

如果不细想，我可能会觉得那位先生是个温暖的人，他向我表达温暖的问候。但仔细想一想，就会明白我什么会吓成那个样子，他是在警告我：我们知道你去了武汉，也一直在看着你。

I’m sure some secret police officers were monitoring me. On the train to Wuhan, they called me. They called me many times: when I was in Wuhan, when I was in the mountains of Sichuan writing the book. Each time I felt very nervous. The occasion I was most nervous went like this: I had been in Wuhan for about a month when a man with a Peking accent called. I had just greeted him when he asked, ‘What are you doing in Wuhan?’ I told him I’d come to look around. He said, ‘Be careful not to get infected. That would be troublesome.’

He seemed friendly as he warmly greeted me. But then I thought about it more and I realised why I was afraid. He was warning me: We know you are in Wuhan, and we’re watching you.

也正是因为这通电话，我才急忙中断了我原来的计划，并逃离了武汉。

That telephone call was the reason I changed my travel plans and hastily left Wuhan.

我没有证据证明他们在监视我的一行一动，但我随时都有这样的感觉。在我外出采访时，我会觉得被他们跟踪了，当我在房间里整理采访材料的时候，我常常觉得有隐蔽的摄像头正在记录我的一举一动，有那么几次，当我不得不在电话中谈论一些敏感的话题，我就会把头蒙在被子里，同时尽量地压低声音，似乎这样就不会被他们窃听。

I have no evidence to prove they were watching me, but it always felt like they were. When I went out to do an interview, I felt I was being followed. When I was in my hotel room going through my material, I often felt a hidden camera was recording everything I did. On the occasions when I had to discuss something sensitive on the phone, I’d hide under the blankets and speak as softly as I could to avoid being eavesdropped.

他们确实很强大，所以我应该时刻保持警惕。但我今天能够坐在这里与你交谈，也可以证明一件事：他们也没有那么强大，他们不可能知道所有的事。

They are very powerful, so I had to always be on guard. But now that I can sit here and talk freely, it proves they are not so powerful. They can’t know everything.

Those of us in Australia working with you throughout the process. When you had finished drafting a story you sent it by encrypted email to us in Australia. When all the drafts had arrived, you sent us a message saying, if you disappear then the book must be published. It seemed to me that for you, as a writer, the most important thing is getting the truth out to the world. Is that how you see it?

在一年多的时间中，我时刻都在担心，不过最担心的还不是被逮捕，而是被逮捕时我还没有写完这本书。所以在我写下“不管我发生什么事，这本书都必须按时出版”这句话时，我的心情非常放松，因为书已经写完了，努力没有白费，至于坐牢，我当时的想法是，嘿，反正早晚会有这么一天，该来的就让它来吧，至少我还写了一本书。

For over a year, I was constantly worried. I wasn’t so much worried about being arrested. I was worried I’d be arrested before finishing the book. That’s why when I wrote to you ‘No matter what happens to me, the book must be published as planned’, I could finally relax. The book was complete. My efforts had not been wasted. As for being imprisoned, my attitude at the time was, the day will come sooner or later. If they must come for me, let them. At least I wrote a book.

当然我也想过，“不管发生什么事”可能是特别坏的事。而最坏的一种大概是这样：我在电视上说：那个克莱夫·汉密尔顿实在是太坏了，他完全歪曲了我的意思。那意味着我已经遭受了残酷的折磨，而我并没有坚持下来，我屈服了。而在这里，我要对你说的是，如果我在那样的状况下还能保有一点清醒的意识，我就不会对你有任何抱怨，那不是你的错，你只是向我提了一个正确而又及时的建议。

Of course, I also thought about the worst things that could happen. That would be me to appear on TV saying, ‘That Clive Hamilton, he’s evil. He completely distorted my words.’ That would imply that I had been tortured to the point I couldn’t take any more, that I had surrendered. Now, I would like to say to you, ‘If in those circumstances I was still able to think at all, I would not have any problem with you. I would not think this is your fault. You just gave me a correct and timely suggestion.’

In Wuhan, it was such a harsh and heartless lockdown. One of the things I found most fascinating while working on Deadly Quiet City was your descriptions of how people in Wuhan daily negotiated ways around and through the regime’s controls and regulations. Not just how they physically found a way to survive, but how they mentally or psychologically found ways to accommodate themselves with the system. Chinese people seem to be very resourceful, don’t you think?

我想更重要的事实是：他们没有选择。

There’s a much more important reason: they have no choice.

无论多么艰难的生活，人们都会尽可能地说服自己：我的生活是有意义的。

Regardless of how difficult their lives are, people do their best to convince themselves that their lives have meaning.

如果反抗的代价太高，多数人就会选择服从，他们会说服自己，我的服从是有意义的，甚至是最重要的。如果站直了就会遭到电击，那大多数人就会选择弯着腰生活，久而久之，他们就会相信，弯着腰是正常的，而站直了反而是不正常的。在我看来，当代中国就是一个“只能弯着腰生活”的国家，我们的很多权利都被剥夺，比如言论自由、信仰自由和投票选举的权利，但大多数人都不会反抗，因为那样做会付出惨重的代价。同时我们也要说服自己，“我的不反抗”——对体制的服从与妥协——是有价值的，甚至是正义的，有些人也会因为而仇视那些敢于反抗的人。我说这些但这并不意味着中国人不配享有自由和权利，我相信，如果有一天，这种“只能弯着腰生活”的制度被终结，那中国人也会像自由世界的公民一样昂首挺胸地生活。其实在1989年，在坦克开进天安门广场之前，中国人已经证明了这一点。

If the cost of resisting is too high, the majority will choose obedience. They will tell themselves, My obedience is meaningful and is the most important thing. If being upright earns you a jab with an electric cattle prod, most people will choose to bend, and with the passage of time they will believe that to bend is normal and standing upright is not. As I see it, China is now a country in which you can only bend. So many of our rights have been taken away, like freedom of speech, freedom to worship and the right to vote. The majority do not resist because it would cost a heavy price. They convince themselves, ‘I don’t resist’ —that is, they comply with the system and compromise—is worthwhile and even just. Some will resent the few who dare to resist. This does not mean the Chinese do not deserve to enjoy freedom and rights. I believe the day will come when the system that only allows people to bend will end and the Chinese will be able to live holding their heads high, just like as citizens of the free world. In fact, in 1989, before the tanks rolled into Tiananmen Square, the Chinese people provided the proof of this.

How did you manage to get out of China? Here in Australia, we had our hearts in our mouths for several days, expected to hear any moment that you had been arrested. Or, more likely, to stop hearing anything at all. How did you get out? Did they let you out or was it a system error?

到武汉两个星期之后，为了不引起当局注意，我就不再谈论武汉，也很少发表批评政府的言论，也婉拒媒体采访要求。我更多在谈论食物、天气或者花花草草，秘密警察虽然还在关心我的动向，但他们很可能会认为我“已经变老实了”，有一次他们给我打电话问我在做什么，我说我正在写一本科幻小说，我觉得他们有可能会相信这句话。

Two weeks after I arrived in Wuhan in 2020, to avoid attracting attention from the authorities, I stopped talking about Wuhan. I also held back on criticising the government and turned down media interview requests. Instead, I talked only about the weather, the food, the flowers. The secret police may have been watching but they probably thought I had changed. They called once to ask me what I was doing. I said I was writing a science fiction novel. I think they believed me.

也许就是因为这个原因，他们才会让我离开中国。但也可能是你说的“系统错误”，因为海关和秘密警察分属不同的部分，也许他们还没有相互通报。当然，也可能是人为的失误，在这个监视十几亿人的体系中，不可能每个人都那么认真，总会有粗心大意的人犯下粗心大意的错误。

Perhaps for this reason, they let me leave China. But it may well have been a system error. There is a degree of separation between the customs and the secret police and it’s possible they do not notify each other about sensitive matters. Of course, it might just be human error. They have to surveil more than a billion people so they can’t watch everyone closely. There will always be careless people who make careless mistakes.

在离开中国之前，一位英国朋友给我发了一封邀请函，那段时间也常常在电话中谈起此事，说我要去英国改编一出话剧，如果秘密警察真的窃听了我的电话，他们或许真的会相信有这回事。为了不引起他们的疑心，我离开时没有退掉租住的公寓，只带了几本书和一点简单的换洗衣物，看上去就像是去参加一场短期的商务旅行。所以那次旅行非常顺利，不过你的担心和焦虑还是让我大受感动。

Before leaving China, a friend in the UK sent me an invitation letter. Over the phone, we often discussed writing a play in the UK. If the secret police were monitoring my phone, they probably believed it. To avoid suspicion, I didn’t end the lease of the apartment that I was renting. I only packed a few books and a few items of clothing, as if I was going on a short business trip. That’s probably why I left China without any drama, but I am grateful for your concern.

The publication of DQC will undoubtedly make the Chinese government very angry. I know we have all upgraded our cyber-security and the security of our offices. You will become a target, an enemy, a traitor. What do you think the government might do? Are you expecting some kind of retribution? And how will nationalist bloggers react? You have already come under attack, haven’t you?

上个月Hardie Grant发布了这本书即将出版的消息，我也在推特上转发了，有很多人表示祝贺，但也有很多人发表了一些不太温暖的评论，他们称我为叛徒、汉奸、卖国贼，还有一些情感强烈的脏话，不过这些人并没有提出什么像样的观点。其实在过去的十几年中，这样的评论我见过很多，如果说这些话有什么积极意义，那就是，它们让我更加坚强。

Last month Hardie Grant issued a press release which I sent out on Twitter. Many congratulated me but some had some less than warm reactions. I was called all kinds of traitor, and there was some rather strong language as well. None of my detractors came up with any reasonable points of view. Over the past ten years, I seen a lot of this stuff. If there’s a positive side, it’s that their abuse makes me even stronger in my convictions.

我不确定中国政府会怎样评价这本书，也不知道他们会做些什么，如果他们足够聪明，那最好是什么都不要说，什么都不要做。但我相信他们不会保持沉默，你知道，这个庞大的体系在很多时候都是愚蠢的、鲁莽的。我不介意与中国的宣传机器辩论，因为这本书中所写的每一件事都经得起检验。我也不怕那些诅咒和谩骂，那只能证明他们的粗鲁和虚弱。我担心的是那些卑鄙的事，比如袭击、绑架和威胁，不过我现在已经不在中国了，这是个自由的世界，我应当像个自由人那样生活，没有必要过分恐惧和担心。

I do not know how the Chinese government will judge this book and I do not know what action they will take. If they were smart, they wouldn’t say anything or do anything. However, I’m sure they won’t stay quiet. Their gigantic system is often stupid and reckless. I do not engage in debates with the propaganda machine because every incident described in this book can withstand examination. I am not afraid of abuse and curses, which simply prove they are crude and weak. I worry about despicable acts like physical threats and the spectre of kidnapping. But I’m not in China. This is the free world, and I should live like a free person, so I am not too afraid or concerned.

Do you feel safe in Australia? Do you think you will ever be able to return to China? It must be painful for you to have to leave your homeland, perhaps for ever.

感谢你和其他朋友的照顾和帮助，我在这里感觉好多了，我已经很长时间没有做被逮捕的梦了。

Thanks to you and other friends for all the help. I feel safe here. I haven’t had a nightmare about being arrested for a long time.

离开中国并不是容易的选择，因为那意味着我要抛下一切。但来到这里之后，我渐渐地意识到，我并没有失去一切，相反，我拥有了更为重要的东西：自由。

Leaving China is not an easy choice. It implies that I have left everything behind. But after leaving, I have come to realise that I have not lost everything. On the contrary, I have found something far more important: freedom.

在中国的时候，我是一个被禁言的作家，我的作品不能出版，我的文章不能发表，在某些时候，连我的名字都不能提及，我也不得不时时自我审查，我知道有哪些话题不能谈论，有哪些字眼不能使用。但是现在，我可以把那些恐惧和禁忌统统抛下，每一个字、每一个词、每一种题材都对我开放，我想写什么就写什么，这种感觉真是棒极了。

While I was in China, I was an author whose works were banned. My books could not be published, and neither could my essays. At certain times even my name could not be mentioned. I had to engage in self-censorship to avoid topics that were forbidden and words which I could not use. Now I can dispense with all the taboos and dread. Every word, every phrase and every topic are all now open to me. I can write whatever I want, and it feels wonderful.

在可见的未来，中国很可能将变成一个监狱国家，人们所享有的自由越来越少，而政府将越发残暴和野蛮，但与此同时，我们也应抱有这样的信念：残暴的制度终将结束，而中国终将自由。我相信，我、我的朋友们，还有更多我关心的人，We will survive the system.

In the foreseeable future, China will become more of a prison. People will enjoy fewer freedoms while the government will become ever more brutal and savage. But at the same time, we should be confident that the brutal system will end, and China will become free. I believe, I and my friends and all the people I care for—we will survive the system.