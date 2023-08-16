Cover reveal: Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023

We’re thrilled to reveal the cover of our Spring 2023 issue, featuring the bold work of Tony Albert (Girramay/Yidinji/Kuku Yalanji peoples) from his iconoclastic ‘You Wreck Me’ series.

Get ready for timely pieces from some of our finest Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers. The issue is Guest-Edited by Eugenia Flynn and Bridget Caldwell-Bright, and will be out on 15 September.

Devoted entirely to work by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander writers and artists, Meanjin 82.3 Spring 2023 is framed around notions of place. The Meanjin Paper that opens this special edition is an archival interview with Oodgeroo Noonuccal, followed by a State of the Nation piece by Gary Foley, and an interview with Ali Cobby-Eckermann. There are essays by Gregory Phillips, Tristen Harwood, Apryl Day, Celeste Liddle and Davina B Woods; fiction by Tony Birch, Melanie Saward, Jeanine Leane and Jasmin McGaughey; memoir by Anna Wommatakimmi, Rosa Flynn-Smith and Phillip Bell; critical culture pieces by Ali Gumillya Baker, Paola Balla and Philip Morrissey; experimental work by Paul Collis and Wayne Knight (with Jen Crawford and Paul Magee). There’s also poetry by Jim Everett-puralia meenamatta, Maria van Neerven, Maya Hodge, Sam Faulkner, Susie Anderson, Samuel Wagan Watson, Graham Akhurst, Lulu Houdini and Boo Badley, Ellen van Neerven, and Melissa Stannard. And finally, this edition’s The Year In piece is by Wesley Enoch.

Pre-order a copy here.