Join us! Brisbane launch with Gaja Kerry Charlton and Melissa Lucashenko

The invitation to write for the Meanjin magazine is welcomed in the spirit of Reconciliation and Truth-telling. I share from my Goori doogal (Aboriginal heart) about my family and tribes, culture and history with colonisation; our Wularanguru historical language mapping project; and of matters still to be resolved, including the original language placenames…

— Gaja Kerry Charlton

‘Makunschan, Meeanjan, Miganchan, Meanjan, Magandjin’

Meanjin 82.2 Winter 2023

Join Gaja Kerry Charlton and Melissa Lucashenko in conversation with Esther Anatolitis and, together, let’s launch Meanjin Winter 2023!

Gaja Kerry’s essay is titled ‘Makunschan, Meeanjan, Miganchan, Meanjan, Magandjin’ and was edited by Melissa. It explores the cultural, linguistic and social history of the original language placenames for today’s city of Brisbane. This makes kuril dhagun the perfect place to launch this edition together.

Time 4:30-6:00pm Thursday 15 June 2023

Place kuril dhagun, State Library of Queensland

All welcome

with thanks to black&write! at the State Library of Queensland

Gaja Kerry Charlton is a Yagarabul person, an elder and traditional owner in three native title claims—Yuggera Ugarapul Peoples (YUP), Quandamooka and Kabi Kabi— with Gulf ties to Walangama Country through a great grandmother. Gaja Kerry grew up Goori way on Yagara country. Home was at One Mile Hill on Tjerrangerri (North Stradbroke Island) with maternal grandparents, siblings and extended family. This brought a culturally saturated lifestyle and repatriation of language, culture, family and community history. Gaja Kerry is a trained teacher, counsellor, community worker, cultural educator and consultant, and an experienced member of boards, committees and working groups.

With colleague Barry Brown, Gaja Kerry co-founded the Wularanguru historical language mapping project, publishing a lexical handbook titled “An Introduction to the Languages of Moreton Bay, Yagarabul, and its dialect Djandewal, and Moreton Island’s Gowar” to celebrate the 2019 United Nations Year of Languages of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The Wulara-Nguru lexical handbook contains comprehensively researched and compiled word lists, surveyed words and cultural insights to assist language revitalisation across Moreton Bay and south east Queensland. Twelve years of inquiry produced this exceptional resource for language custodians and their partners in reclaiming languages. Gaja Kerry is currently Indigenous Industry Fellow at the School of Languages and Cultures at the University of Queensland.

Melissa Lucashenko is a Goorie author of Bundjalung and European heritage. Her first novel Steam Pigs was published in 1997, and since then her work has received acclaim in many literary awards. She writes about ordinary Australians and the extraordinary lives they lead. Her sixth novel Too Much Lip won the 2019 Miles Franklin Literary Award and the Queensland Premier’s Award for a Work of State Significance. It was also shortlisted for the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Fiction, the Stella Prize, two Victorian Premier’s Literary Awards, two Queensland Literary Awards and two NSW Premier’s Literary Awards. Her forthcoming novel Edenglassie will be published in October 2023. Melissa is also a Walkley Award winner for her non-fiction, and a founding member of human rights organisation Sisters Inside.

IMAGE CREDITS: Photograph of Gaja Kerry Charlton (left) by Jo-Anne Driessens. Photograph of Melissa Lucashenko (right) by LaVonne Bobongie.