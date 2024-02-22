Best of 2023 in Australian Reading

I often read like I’m prospecting for an essential fact or figure. Novels resist this approach in a way that non-fiction doesn’t. As such, my three best Australian novels of 2023 are grounded in place and relationships. In Paradise Estate by Max Easton, Helen, in her late thirties, returns to sharehousing in Sydney after a breakup and the death of her brother. The house is a dilapidated ruin. One housemate, Sunny, is feverishly reproducing music scene marginalia to preserve what they know will otherwise be lost. For Helen, ‘all she wanted from 2023 was to go to bed each night with a life worth waking up to’. Paradise Estate is an exception to the aesthetic rule that one must never write about sharehouses or a sub-historicised music scene. It’s grief, loud noises and mould.

Ronnie Scott’s Shirley is another novel made by its time and place, set in a distinctly pre-lockdown, bushfire era Naarm/Melbourne when people were seeking particulate filter masks for poor air quality. The unnamed emails-job-having protagonist is making a quiet and comfortable life for herself alone in her inner-city flat, yet this is complicated by the proximity of her defenceless ex-boyfriend and celebrity chef downstairs neighbour. Scott does a thrilling job depicting power dynamics amid mid-conversation changes, particularly between the protagonist and her imperious neighbour, in tiny instances like getting one’s mac and cheese clocked as vegan, because the chef knows all the new vegan products, naturally. There is something cool and coiled about the book because of this.

Finally, in a class of its own, Alexis Wright has brought us another book that resists categorisation. A strange haze has descended on the town of Praiseworthy, which is also the book’s title. Wright’s language is elastic: blending lore, tragedy, humour, and contemporary culture, both extremely generous and making demands of the reader. ‘No one appreciated having liars in the pristine, and Praiseworthy people were no exception. They left him to think about what he liked about his exceptionalism, and how the pathological dog liar would repent to them.’ At 727 pages, this is not a half-ass holiday read; I felt like I needed a pinhole camera to view the blazing page. Outside of Wright’s own oeuvre, the work that feels most comparable is Ulysses. I’d say give Alexis Wright the Nobel Prize for Literature or whatever, but she doesn’t need it. Praiseworthy is ecological devastation and dogged people getting on with the business of living inside and through time.

— Alex Gerrans

I must admit, I used to struggle with Australian fiction. I’m not one for descriptions of long stretches of coastline or lone bushmen in love with the shearer’s daughter—for a while that was all it seemed to be. But in the last year, I noticed a number of books working to expand what Australian literature can be.

I am a lover of what’s often described as ‘sad girl literature’. Or to be specific: literature about messy, upset, confused, fed-up, darkly witty, inexplicably sexy young women. Search History by Amy Taylor and Green Dot by Madeleine Gray were perfect, fun, page-turning additions to this genre. Following incredibly online women in ill-advised relationships, both novels do a fantastic job of putting their cities (Melbourne and Sydney respectively) on show. With so much of this genre set in New York or London, it was with comforting familiarity that I followed the characters down Lygon St. or through a park in Newtown. Young women often get trivialised, but these novels position their protagonists as the beating (if not irregular) heartbeat of modern life. Furthermore, Green Dot also does the incredibly difficult job of being very funny. Not many books, especially those so steeped in internet culture and millennial angst, manage this feat. Gray has mastered the ability to be cutting while hilarious, and as a woman in my twenties, I can only hope my sarcastic sniping comes off this well.

For more plot-driven fiction, there was Songs of the Dead and the Living by Sara M Saleh, which is as beautiful as it is devastating, a painfully timely story of a Palestinian family’s displacement as they move through Lebanon, Egypt and finally, Australia. Another love was Notes on Her Colour by Jennifer Beale, a speculative lyrical masterpiece amid a searing critique of racial politics, told through the eyes of a child who possesses a gift that allows her to change the colour of her skin. Both novels use the elasticity of fiction to examine socio-political issues through a single family and managed to skewer me through the heart.

A stand-out however, was the Miles Franklin-winning Chai Time at Cinnamon Gardens by Shankari Chandran. Don’t be fooled by the twee cover and title, for Chandran has hidden a grotesque and unnervingly realistic account of Australian racism. This story is as ambitious as it is confined, set around a nursing home in Sydney’s western suburbs. Here, Chandran asks the reader to acknowledge the true identity of Australia.

— Rosie Ofori Ward

Due to a combination of work requirements and general interests, I found myself reading a lot more nonfiction than usual in 2023, in contrast to my usual diet of fiction and comics.

It should go without saying by now, but we are in the middle of a genocide. Taking steps to understand both the scope and context of it has been incredibly important to me, as I’m sure it has with others who are similarly appalled and heartbroken at what’s happening in Gaza. I would recommend Antony Loewenstein’s The Palestine Laboratory to anyone wanting to know more about the Palestinian struggle, and how Israel’s occupation aids the advancement, commercialisation and deployment of spying and surveillance technology worldwide. I was horrified and galvanised by what I read, and appreciated Loewenstein’s layman style of writing that broke complex concepts down into easily digestible and comprehensible facts. This is a timely and essential book of rigorous, well-researched journalism.

Another work of journalism that has stayed with me is Nick McKenzie’s Crossing the Line, following his work (with Chris Masters) on exposing the decorated Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith as a war criminal in 2017, and the historic defamation case that followed. This book filled me with white-hot rage—at toxic Australian masculinity, at our broken media system that favours cronyism over integrity—but also a lot of admiration and hope for the writers out there who are determined to pursue truth and justice, often at high personal costs and risks. McKenzie is a gifted storyteller: this is an equally compelling, gritty and enraging read that underlines the power and importance of both investigative journalism and media integrity. You wouldn’t expect a book like this to be a page-turner, but I tore through it.

On the fiction side, I deeply appreciated André Dao’s Anam, though it has more in common with the nonfiction I found dominating my year. It’s a sprawling and strange novel that is autofiction, theory, an act of bearing witness and much else otherwise, beginning with the story of the narrator’s grandfather—a political prisoner in Chí Hòa—and blooming outwards to take in every facet of his life and those intertwined. As a fellow child of Vietnamese refugees, there was a lot here that I could relate to, but I was also sometimes confronted by it in a way that I found useful and invigorating in deconstructing my own relationship with both familial and national histories and legacies. I can’t say that Anam was an easy read, but I found it an utterly worthwhile one, both in terms of its admirable prose and form, and the boldness with which Dao challenges and contradicts even himself.

— Giselle Au-Nhien Nguyen

‘Anam very good but taking me a while,’ I wrote in my diary in June. It took me months, in the end, to finish André Dao’s novel—it contains so much: so much beauty, and history, and psychic density. The story is of a young man grappling with his grandfather’s past (a Vietnamese Catholic intellectual, imprisoned for a decade by the country’s communist government) and his role, if any, is in carrying—or perhaps shaping—that legacy. The narrator is ‘hungry for what I didn’t have’, curious about how dislocation inflects his framings of family, identity, community.

Dao’s writing is the kind that most excites me. It mimics—or even recreates—the experience of thinking itself: the dye spots that turn into streaks of colour, the sensations that become memory, the words that itch themselves into ideas. In the process, he makes contact with the deepest parts of human life. (I am still floored, and will continue to be floored, by his framing of tenderness as metonymic: how small, tangible touches stand in for the unsayable; the existential, almost mystic power they can then hold.) It feels good to read something so hard, to reach after a writer who— with clarity and elegance—assumes you can keep up, and goes from there.

Max Easton’s Paradise Estate was difficult in a different way. A distinct pleasure—or source of friction—presents itself whenever I think about it; most vividly in my mind right now are the raw edges of strain and despair in his characters. Easton’s five-part cast share a dilapidated share-house in Sydney’s inner west. In a range of ways and for a range of reasons they’ve all burned through their empathy for other people. Yet they find, however occasionally and strangely, they do have the capacity to ‘calm each other in acute moments of stress’.

You think about two works together and the patterns emerge, as always. I like that Easton’s hero Helen is ‘the kind whose feelings always showed’; and Dao’s optimism in ‘the appealing possibility of great meaning and significance in our vulnerability to others’. I like how both writers set questions of individual ego and grief against broader politics—how they each confront the acute realisation that, as Dao’s narrator puts it, ‘we can’t redeem the past for those who lived through it’. And most of all, I like how they both weave together the dreariness and sublimity of living every day.

— Imogen Dewey