Australian Muslim Voices on Islamophobia, Race and the ‘War on Terror’

This bibliography collates a sample of op-eds, commentary, radio and TV interviews, podcasts and spoken word performances created and authored by Australian Muslims on the subject of Islamophobia, race and ‘the War on Terror’ from the early 2000s to now.
The purpose of this bibliography is to offer a resource to researchers, teachers, students and journalists that reflects the diversity of opinions and interventions among Australian Muslims. The Muslim authors and creators of the works below come from a variety of professional backgrounds: academics, journalists, social workers, religious scholars, activists, creative artists, writers and lawyers. The range of works clearly demonstrate that there are different conceptual and theoretical approaches among Australian Muslims to the issues of Islamophobia, race, multiculturalism, countering violent extremism and so on. Further, the works reflect a multiplicity of intersectional identities and lived experiences among Australian Muslims.
The works listed below also demonstrate conflicting, indeed sometimes diametrically opposing, characterizations and definitions of concepts such as Islamophobia, race and radicalisation. While the resource is clearly not exhaustive, a cursory read of works over the timeline covered quickly shows how conversations and arguments have evolved. The cluster of explanatory works in the early 2000s, in the immediate post 9/11 years, has evolved over the years into more critical interrogatory interventions. I am the first to admit that some of my own work reflects this shift and that some of my early commentary around ‘moderate’ and ‘extremist’ Muslims is at complete odds with my current understanding of Islamophobia, my training in critical race theory, and how I now approach the politics of speaking as a Muslim in the ‘war on terror’. I have nonetheless included such op eds because it is important to trace how discourses and advocacy have shifted and changed. I am certain that some of the writers and creators whose range of work is listed below would agree that they too have refined and reassessed their own understandings and intellectual positions. In placing all these divergent works together I hope we can learn from past mistakes, identify points of intersection and difference, and build a more coherent and collectivised solidarity movement among each other and with other marginalised groups.
The final thing I want to say is that what this resource makes plain is that for years Australian Muslims have invested tremendous intellectual, emotional and creative labour informing, educating, arguing, analysing, critiquing and creating in the context of the war on terror and debates about Muslims and Islam. Month after month, year after year, Muslims are asked the same questions, called upon to engage in the same debates. And month after month, year after year, the same messages are repeated, the same arguments are restated, the same claims, allegations and accusations are answered.
It is important to acknowledge that subjecting Muslims to this public debating treadmill is a form of invisible, symbolic violence. When politicians and commentators act as authorities to define Islamophobia or race, or when commentators suddenly start passing our arguments off as their own, a clear message is being sent to Australian Muslims: your voices, your lived experiences, your scholarship, your knowledge—none of it counts. This is peak whitesplaining. The sheer breadth and depth of experience and knowledge among Australian Muslims to lead discussions is obvious. And so, if this resource is able to offer anything, I hope at the minimum that it will lay bare that it is high time we actively listen to Australian Muslims as we call again and again for a resetting of the terms of debate around race, Islamophobia and terrorism.
The bibliography is divided into the following categories:
- Christchurch, New Zealand
- Lindt Cafe, Sydney
- Parramatta, Sydney
- Bourke Street, Melbourne
- Islamophobia and Race
- Counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism
- Global war on Terror
- Gendered Islamophobia
- Free speech debates
- Research Reports
- Books (academic, non-fiction, memoir, novels, poetry collections)
- Stand-up Comedy
- Spoken Word Performances
NB: This list is clearly not exhaustive and misses many voices for which I apologise. Nobody has been deliberately excluded from this resource. I compiled the resource via google searches and so I am sure there are people who should be included who I have missed. Please email me on *protected email* to update the list.
Christchurch, New Zealand
- 16 March 2019, The Project, The most dishonest thing would be to say that I’m shocked, Waleed Aly
- 16 March 2019, The Guardian, A letter to our leaders: as Australian Muslims we live in fear, please remember our pain, Anonymous
- 16 March 2019, The New Arab, We told you the threat is white supremacy. You ignored us. Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 17 March 2019, ABC Religion and Ethics Online, Christchurch: The price we pay for your freedom to hate, Tamana Daqiq
- 17 March 2019, Overland, Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we organise, Faisal Al-Asaad
- 18 March 2019, Whimn, An open letter to our PM, Anam Javed
- 18 March 2019, TRT World, Why is Islamophobia increasing in Western countries?, Tasneem Chopra
- 18 March 2019, ABC TV The Drum, Panel of Muslim women, Randa Abdel-Fattah, Sara Saleh, Hanan Dover, Diana El-Sayed, Lydia Shelly
- 18 March 2019, Crikey, The call is coming from inside the house, Ruby Hamad
- 18 March 2019, SBS Life, Why Islamic burial rites matter for Christchurch shooting victims, Amani Haydar
- 18 March 2019, Independent Australia, Christchurch and Muslim versus non-Muslim terrorism, Bilal Cleland
- 19 March 2019, Motabbalism, On Pain, Mohamad Tabbaa
- 19 March 2019, The Guardian, After the Christchurch massacre, how do we deal with the trauma and outrage?, Sara Mansour
- 20 March 2019, ABC Religion and Ethics online, “Dear Prime Minister …”: An Open Letter to Jacinda Ardern, Summer Joyan
- 20 March 2019, Al Jazeera, The hypocrisy of New Zealand’s ‘this is not us’ claim: Is Brenton Tarrant really an aberration? Sahar Ghumkhor
- 25 March 2019, Meanjin, Petals Of Atonement, Shakira Hussein
- 26 March 2019, Meanjin, Political Correctness — From The Other Side, Bashi Hazar
- 28 March 2019, Independent Australia, White supremacist terror: The new Australian export, Bilal Cleland
Lindt Cafe, Sydney
- 17 December 2014, The Guardian, Before he flew the black flag, Monis was just a desperate man with a violent past, Yassir Morsi
- 17 December 2014, Sydney Morning Herald, Sydney siege: why my heart sank when I saw an Islamic flag, Mariam Veiszadeh
- 18 December 2014, Overland, Where exactly are we riding? Mohamad Tabbaa
- 29 December 2014, Sydney Morning Herald, Expressions of Muslim faith held hostage by criminals, Maria Bhatti
Parramatta, Sydney
- 13 October 2015, Sajjeling, The Terror of Responsibility: Are Terrorists Criminals? Mohamad Tabbaa
Bourke Street, Melbourne
- November 2018, Motabbaalism, Trajectories of Terror: Tracing Muslim Responses, Mohamad Tabbaa
- 12 November 2018, Sydney Morning Herald, More laws won’t stop terrorism but effective prevention is complex, Anne Aly
- 15 November 2018, The Age, Bourke St: I am feeling nothing less than rage, alienation and despair, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 19 November 2018, ABC Religion and Ethics online, After the Bourke Street attack, once again Muslims suffer from politicians’ double standards, Nancy Umm Rashid
Islamophobia and Race
- 17 December 2008, Online Opinion, Not another wave of Islamophobia please!, Alice Aslan
- 2005-2008, Channel 31, Salam Cafe
- 2008, SBS, Salam Cafe
- 8 January 2009, Online Opinion, Defining Islamophobia, Alice Aslan
- 29 May 2009, Online Opinion, Anglo-Christian tribalism, Alice Aslan
- 2010, Anne Aly, A Study of Audience Responses to the Media Discourse about the ‘other ‘: The Fear of Terrorism Between Australian Muslims and the Broader Community, Edwin Mellen Press
- 17 May 2010, Online Opinion, Pauline Hanson’s long farewell, Alice Aslan
- 10 June 2010, Online Opinion, Are Aussies really rednecks? Alice Aslan
- 23 September 2010, Online Opinion, Tribal minds and bigotry, Alice Aslan
- 2 November 2010, SBS Insight, Fear of Islam
- 23 May 2011, Online Opinion, Osama today, Islam tomorrow: a new chapter of Islamophobia? Hussein Mohamud and Sahar Ghumkhor
- 15 August 2011, Daily Telegraph, Hoodlums who happen to be Muslim have no respect for Islam, Randa Abdel-Fattah and Mariam Veiszadeh
- 10 November 2011, Online Opinion, Defending multiculturalism, Alice Aslan
- 22 February 2013, Online Opinion, Wilderian far-right an instructive nuisance, Uthman Badar
- 28 May 2013, Sydney Morning Herald, Critical opinion of Islam ignores the fundamental truths, Mohamad Abdalla
- 13 August 2013, ABC Q&A, Religion, Faith and Love, Mohamad Abdalla
- 2013, The Guardian, Western Sydney deserves to be written about, Michael Mohammed Ahmad
- 19 March 2014, Overland, Racism and liberal culture: a love story, Faisal Al-Asaad
- 11 July 2014, ABC Religion and Ethics online, Hate Islam, Love Muslims? Exploring the Ambiguities of Islamophobia, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 6 August 2014, The Guardian, Tolerance is bigotry’s counterpart in keeping Muslims divided, Mohamad Tabbaa
- 2 September 2014, Overland, Team Australia versus Jihadi dole bludgers, Faisal Al-Asaad
- 11 September 2014, Stuff, Prime Minister Tony Abbott needs to stick just the facts on Iraq, Irfan Yusuf
- 12 September 2014, Eureka Street, Picking on Muslims is getting dull, Ruby Hamad
- 23 September 2014, The Drum, Terrorists aren’t models for Islamic piety, Sarah Malik
- 1 October 2014, ABC Religion and Ethics, ‘Coercing Confessions: Islamophobia and the Demand for Muslim Loyalty‘, Yassir Morsi
- 22 October 2014, ABC Religion and Ethics, The Walking Dead: Separating Fiction from Fact in the West’s Depiction of Muslims, Yassir Morsi
- 17 December 2014, Courier Mail, We must not allow radicals and extremists to divide us, Mohamad Abdalla
- 1 February 2015, Al Jazeera English, Australia’s multicultural project, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 24 February 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics, Including Muslims Out: Semantics and Strategy in Abbott’s National Security Address, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 2 March 2015, Al Jazeera English, ‘Tony Abbott’s anti-Muslim bigotry exposed‘, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 3 March 2015, Overland, The Muslim Menace, Faisal Al-Asaad
- 5 March 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics, Abbott’s Betrayal of Australian Muslims: We are Right to Expect Better, Mohamad Abdalla
- 9 March 2015, ABC Australian Story, Just Call Jamal
- 7 April 2015, The Guardian, ‘Reclaiming Australia’ from Islam is really about reclaiming whiteness, Yassir Morsi
- 2 May 2015, Al Jazeera English, Australia: Is Halal Food Funding Terrorism?, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 22 April 2015, The Drum, Stop the dog whistling on radicalisation, Minister, Sarah Malik
- 24 June 2015, The Guardian, Calling Dylann Roof a ‘terrorist’ doesn’t erase the privilege of his race, Yassir Morsi
- 12 July 2015, ABC Radio, The Issue: What is it like to be a Muslim Australian right now?,
- 17 July, 2015, The Conversation, Reclaiming Australia? Liberalism’s role in Islamophobia, Irfan Ahmad
- 22 July 2015, Medium, Night of the Muslim Zombie An art series & essay, Safdar Ahmed
- 27 July 2015, Online Opinion, Reclaiming ‘multicultural’ Australia, Alice Aslan
- 4 September 2015, New Matilda, Could You Look An Asylum Seeker In The Eye As You Push Them Back Out To Sea?, Lydia Shelly
- 7 September 2015, The Drum, Syrian refugee crisis: This is about humanity, not religion, Sarah Malik
- 15 September 2015, The Guardian, Christian Refugees are fine, Muslims aren’t. In a post-racist world, of course that’s not racist, Yassir Morsi
- 23 September 2015, Crikey, Will treating an innocent teen like a terrorist convince him to become one?, Irfan Yusuf
- 4 October 2015, Mammamia, Death threats in the virtual world meant I had to worry about my safety in the real one, Mariam Veiszadeh
- 6 October 2015, Daily Telegraph, Muslims must tackle the terror within, Jamal Rifi
- 1 November 2015, New Matilda, Muslims, Terror And Scare Quotes: The Media Art Of Feigning Concern, Sumaiya Muyeen
- 9 November 2015, The Guardian, Real Australians’ are a myth and ‘saying welcome’ to refugees is not enough, Alana Lentin and Omar Bensaidi
- 15 November 2015, Daily Life, Paris attacks: Is solidarity for white terror victims only?, Ruby Hamad
- 3 December 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics, ‘Taking Over’: The Emotional Dimension of Islamophobia, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 7 December 2015, Kill Your Darlings, Parallel Lanes: On fear, citizenship and accountability, Omar Sakr
- 9 December 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics, One Dimensional Muslims: Why Irresponsible Reporting is Making a Bad Situation Worse, Hanan Dover
- 11 December 2015, Independent Australia, ISIS fails to maintain anti-Muslim bigotry, Bilal Cleland
- 13 December 2015, Muslims Read Mean Tweets
- 1 February 2016, ABC Q&A, Great Australians, Manal Younus
- 2016, TEDX Adelaide, How can people of colour best discover themselves? Manal Younus
- 25 February 2016, Sydney Morning Herald, The pervasive and systemic extent of Islamophobia, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 6 April, 2016, The Conversation, Not Racist, But …: The Media and Racism, Speaking with: Rhonda Itaoui on navigating the city as a young Muslim
- 19 April 2016, ABC Religion and Ethics, The Forgotten Geography of Racism: A response to Tim Southphommasane, Yassir Morsi
- 7 July 2016, Right Now, One nation of fear, Omar Sakr
- 13 July 2016, The Guardian, Racism is not human nature. A work of fiction can help us understand that, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 20 July 2016, Sydney Morning Herald, Why there’s nothing and all to fear about Muslim fear itself, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 21 July 2016, New Matilda, It’s OK To Be Angry At Sonia Kruger’s Hate, Lydia Shelly
- 1 August 2016, SBS, Some advice to Pauline Hanson from a Muslim conservative, Irfan Yusuf
- 3 August 2016, The Vocal, The unfair scrutiny imposed on Muslim adolescence, Ahmed Yussuf
- 14 August 2016, Harmony in Diversity Series, Sherene Hassan
- 16 September 2016, The Guardian, If you want a response from the Muslim community, first understand it, Mostafa Rachwani
- 29 November 2016, Sajjeling, In Australia, not all Visa Applicants are equal
- 30 November 2016, The Guardian, Peter Dutton did not appear out of thin air. He represents consistent Australian policy, Omar Bensaidi
- 31 December 2016, Sajjeling, The politics and consequences of Peter Dutton’s comments, Ghaith Krayem
- 2016, The Sydney Review of Books, Lebs and Punchbowl Prison, Michael Mohammed Ahmad
- 2016, The Sydney Review of Books, Bad Writer, Michael Mohammed Ahmad
- 19 January 2017, Junkee, Why Are We Fighting Islamophobia At The Expense Of Indigenous Australians?, Sara Saleh
- 23 January 2017, SBS NITV, The only way to defeat January 26 is to come together, Eugenia Flynn
- 2017, SBS TV, The Mosque Next Door
- 28 February 2017, Overland, Insecurity archipelago: liberal Islam and its limits, Faisal Al-Asaad
- 23 March 2017, Crikey, Sorry, Malcolm, but multicultural Australia is not ‘united, strong, successful’, Irfan Yusuf
- 29 March 2017, Sydney Morning Herald, Muslims shouldn’t feel obliged to apologise for terrorist attacks, Ruby Hamad
- 31 March 2017, Sydney Morning Herald, Why so many counter-terrorism laws if no one can define terrorism?, Irfan Yusuf
- 4 April 2017, Crikey, The real danger at Punchbowl High School is the ideological deradicalisation program, Irfan Yusuf
- 24 April 2017, ABC Religion and Ethics, Malcolm Turnbull’s Recycled Rhetoric Pushes Muslims Further to the Margins, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 1 May 2017, Melbourne University Publishing, Extract from Fighting Hislam, Susan Carland
- 16 May 2017, Independent Australia, Reclaiming Australia’s white supremacy, Bilal Cleland
- 20 May 2017, Independent Australia, The Turnbull Government, Australian values and the dogwhistle, Bilal Cleland
- 26 May 2017, Sydney Morning Herald, Terror attacks on kids are nothing new, and Manchester won’t be the last, Ruby Hamad
- 29 May 2017, Pop Box Projects, Where are you From?, including Anisa Khan
- 31 May 2017, Medium, How Cathcart’s interview shows us how we relegate voices, Ahmed Yussuf
- 31 May 2017, ABC Books and Arts RN, Randa Abdel-Fattah on race, diversity, coming of age, in Australian literature
- 15 June 2017, The Guardian, Terrorism has changed. Blaming Islam is blinding us to the new reality, Joumanah El Matrah
- 16 June 2017, TED, Rethinking Privilege, Mariam Veiszadeh
- 21 June 2017, Crikey, Reactions to London terror show language of the far-right has been normalised, Irfan Yusuf
- 23 June, 2017, The Age, Call the Finsbury Park attack what it is: right-wing terrorism, Waleed Aly
- 10 July 2017, ABC Online, Islamophobia: My children hear the ugly reality of racism in the street, it’s not up to them to toughen up, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 10 July 2017, The Conversation, Islamophobia is still raising its ugly head in Australia, Mehmet Ozalp
- 28 August 2017, Opinion Online, Binging on racism, Alice Aslan
- 16 October, 2017, Kill Your Darlings, The Uncomplicated Dead, Omar Sakr
- 6 Nov 2017, SBS Life, What really goes on inside a mosque? Fahad Ali
- 10 November 2017, Crikey, Why I’m done fact-checking Islamophobes, racists and trolls, Shakira Hussein
- 22 December 2017, Crikey, Flinders Street attack begets online racist hatred, which tabloids feed on, Irfan Yusuf
- 8 January 2018, Junkee, Nelly Yoa, And The Media’s Infatuation With Contrarian “Community Leaders”, Osman Faruqi
- 8 January 2018, The Guardian, The feared other: Peter Dutton’s and Australia’s pathology around race, Joumanah El Matrah
- 31 January 2018, Crikey, How an Islamic fashion exhibition exposed the true Aussie spirit, Shakira Hussein
- 17-23 February 2018, The Saturday Paper, Representation and diversity, Omar Sakr
- 13 April 2018, SBS Life, Yassmin Abdel-Magied and why there’s no country for Muslim women, Sarah Malik
- 10 May 2018, The Age, Why are all our dual citizens white? Waleed Aly
- 11 May 2018, Djed Press, Nas Daily: whitewashing Australia in just 1 minute, Tasnim Mahmoud
- May 2018, Wheeler Centre, Not racist but…the media and racism, Karen Farquharson, Usha Rodrigues, Anthony Kelly and Oishee Alam
- 19 June 2018, TRT World, How racial profiling still persists in Australia’s policing system, Ahmed Yussuf
- 30 June 2018, ABC The Drum, Sara Saleh
- 16 July 2018, ABC Big Ideas, Citizenship, parliament, and the constitution, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 28 July 2018, The Guardian, Go ahead, white Australia, eat your kebabs while you remind us of your ‘values’, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 16 August, 2018, The Age, Will Parliament’s Fraser Anning moment simply be self-congratulation? Waleed Aly
- 16 August 2018, The Guardian, As small men reduce us all to a small nation, we must decide who we want to be, Joumanah El Matrah
- 18 August 2018, SBS The Feed, Opinion: Anning’s speech proves Parliament needs a code of conduct, Ramia Abdo Sultan
- 18-24 August 2018, The Saturday Paper, Fraser Anning and racist politics, Ruby Hamad
- 26 August 2018, ABC Religion and Ethics, Islam and the West: How Muslims are constructing a new identity, Adis Duderija
- 19 September 2018, The New Arab, The Absent Arab, Ruby Hamad
- 1 October 2018, The Conversation, Why the media needs to be more responsible for how it links Islam and Islamist terrorism, Halim Rane and Audrey Courty
- 20-26 October 2018, The Saturday Paper, Razing the white flag, Ruby Hamad
- 22 October 2018, Crikey, Red meat to the base: why white fragility can’t stand being roasted, Shakira Hussein
- 12 November 2018, ABC PM, We need to move beyond words of condemnation, Anne Aly
- 10 December 201, Djed Press, Storm, Rafeif Ismail
- 13 December 2018, Sydney Morning Herald, So we’re a multicultural nation? Dipping a sausage roll in soy sauce won’t do, Anne Aly
- 31 December 2018, The Guardian, Australian government’s strategy of vilifying Muslims can be used against all of us, Joumanah El Matrah
- 8 January 2019, Independent Australia, Dutton, Morrison and Prakash: The politicising of Muslim extremism, Bilal Cleland
- 15 January 2019, Djed Press, Islamophobia Is Real and Assimilation Won’t Protect Us, Anam Javed
- 21 June 2019, ABC TV, You See Monsters,
- 30 January 2019, Independent Australia, January 26 continues to divide the nation, Bilal Cleland
- 19 March, 2019, Crikey, The media needs to prioritise writing by those with skin in the game, Shakira Hussein
- 2019, ABC Radio National, Sense of Place: Michael Mohammed Ahmad, Western Sydney,
- 2019, ABC Radio National, ‘The Lebs’, Michael Mohammed Ahmad
Counter-terrorism and countering violent extremism
- 2011, Palgrave Macmillan, Terrorism and Global Security: Historical and Contemporary Perspectives, Anne Aly
- 26 August 2014, Al Jazeera, Australia launches anti-terrorism offensive, Miran Hosny
- 22 September 2014, ABC Q&A, Be Alert but not Alarmed, Anne Aly, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 3 November 2014, ABC Q&A, National Security: Finding A Balance, Sheikh Wesam Charkawi, Sayed Hussainizada, Lydia Shelly, Dr Mohamad Abdalla, Tarik Houchar, Rebekah Chaudhary, Walid Sabone, Bilal Rauf, Silma Ihram, May Fahmi, Yasin Naqi
- 8 July 2015, Sydney Morning Herald, Scapegoating minorities may reap a bitter harvest, Mariam Veiszadeh and Lydia Shelly
- 29 September 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics, Islamophobia that ‘Keeps on Ticking’: Ahmed Mohamed and the West’s Control of Time, Yassir Morsi
- 9 October 2015, The Guardian, The stigmatisation of Muslims as ‘could-be terrorists’ has produced a toxic social order, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 12 October 2015, ABC Q&A, Social Cohesion, Offshore Detention & Factions Wesam Charkawi
- 10 May 2016, The Guardian, Hotline blab: the latest way to police Muslim identity, from the inside and out, Mostafa Rachwani
- 24 June 2016, The Guardian, Michael Keenan’s accusations of Anne Aly are an outrageous betrayal of his role, Lydia Shelly
- 9-15 June 2018, The Saturday Paper, Dutton’s secret propaganda unit, Shakira Hussein
- 9 November 2018, The Conversation, How a Sri Lankan student’s arrest on terror charges exposes a system built to suspect minorities, Randa Abdel-Fattah
Global war on terror
- 28 October 2010, ABC Opinion, Misplaced debate on Afghanistan: too little, too late, Uthman Badar
- 28 June 2011, ABC Opinion, Whither the Arab Spring? Uthman Badar
- 13 May 2011, ABC Opinion, The Bin Laden Wedge, Uthman Badar
- 26 April 2013, Overland, Bombs only kill on planet America, Sahar Ghumkhor and Mohamad Tabbaa
- 8 October 2014, Lateline, IS a reaction to unjust occupation, Wassim Doureihi
- 3 June 2013, Online Opinion, The elephant in the room: western violence, Uthman Badar
- 16 November 2015, The Project, Waleed Aly on the Paris Attacks
- 13 December 2013, Online Opinion, Criminalising solidarity with Syria, Uthman Badar
- 12 December 2015, The National, Stop making me apologise for the acts of extremists Yassir Morsi
- 12 October 2017, The Age, Focus on terror threats a convenient distraction from climate change, Waleed Aly
- 6 October 2018, Sajjeling, Wither ISIS: What Do Islamophobes Really Want?, Mohamad Tabbaa
Gendered Islamophobia/Sexuality
- 2005, Griffith Review, ‘Living In A Material World’, The Lure of Fundamentalism, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 2008, Divided Nation, Griffith Review, Of Middle Eastern Appearance, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 16 January 2009, Crikey, Another storm in a hijab, Shakira Hussein
- 16 July 2009, Crikey, The burqah ban debate: what’s really at stake, Durkhanai Ayubi
- 20 July 2009, Online Opinion, What-not-to-wear imperialism, Alice Aslan
- 28 January 2010, Sydney Morning Herald, Muslim feminists deserve to be heard, Randa Abdel-Fattah and Susan Carland
- 15 March 2011, Muslims against homophobia at Sydney Mardi Gras, Alice Aslan
- 5 April 2013, Right Now, The challenges of being a Muslim woman in a multicultural society, Ghena Krayem
- 7 May 2013, Overland, Saving the Muslim woman, yet again, Sahar Ghumkhor and Yassir Morsi
- 14 May 2013, Green Left Weekly, Islamophobia hides under cloak of gender equality, Mohamad Tabbaa
- 26 June 2013, TED, Don’t Believe the Hype, Exceed It – The War Against Stereotypes, Tasneem Chopra
- 2 October 2014, Want an Insight Into Life Under the Muslim Veil? How About Asking?, Somayra Ismailjee
- 6 October 2014, 3CR FM, Islamophobia in Australia – Women on the Line interview, Ayan Mohamud and Soreti Kadir
- 19 October 2014, ABC News,Wearing the niqab, ‘it’s done with full freedom of choice’, Anisa Khan
- 25 May 2015, Right Now, Of ‘Middle-Eastern Appearance’ Omar Bensaidi
- 13 November 2015, Sydney Morning Herald, Koran guided me in how to turn tweets from trolls into a force for good, Susan Carland
- 13 December 2015, Muslims Read Mean Tweets
- 23 January 2016, New Matilda, ‘The Cologne Attacks And The Big White Elephant In The Room, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 10 March 2016, Inside Story, Victims and suspects: the catch-22 of being a Muslim woman in Australia, Shakira Hussein
- 19 May 2016, Online Opinion, From victims to suspects: Muslim women since 9/11, Alice Aslan
- 30 May 2016, ABC Compass, Hana Assafiri on speed dating a muslim
- 6 April 2016, ABC Radio, From Victims to Suspects: Shakira Hussein on Muslim women
- 26 February 2016, The Guardian, There’s a lot written about young Muslim men in Australia, hardly anything written by them, Omar Bensaidi
- 17 October 2016, The Guardian, I played up to masculine stereotypes as a way to fit in. That can be dangerous, Ahmed Yussuf
- 24 November 2016, ABC Radio National, In my shoes part 2: Eugenia, Ruby and Oishee, Sarah Malik, Eugenia Flynn, Ruby Hamad, Oishee Alam
- 27 September 2016, Catalogue, Hana Assafiri interviewed by Helen McCue in the Australian Muslim women oral history project
- 4 February 2017, SBS, Why there is no such thing as a harmless stereotype about black men, Ahmed Yussuf
- 21 February 2017, The Guardian, Yassmin Abdel-Magied said nothing wrong. She should not have to face this venom, Joumanah El-Matrah
- 16 March 2017, The Guardian, The hijab ruling is a ban on Muslim women, Iman Amrani
- 7 August 2017, Middle East Eye, The veil in anxious times, Sahar Ghumkhor
- 18 August 2017, ABC Opinion, Pauline Hanson’s burka stunt disproved her point: you can safely wear a burka in Parliament, Lydia Shelly
- 11 October 2017, The Guardian, Intersectionality? Not while feminists participate in pile-ons, Ruby Hamad and Celeste Liddle
- 7 November, 2017, Whimn, I’m A Muslim. This Is The Conversation We Need To Be Having, Lamisse Hamouda
- 1 February 2018, The Guardian, As Australian Muslim women we don’t have to be told what we can wear, Lydia Shelly
- 1 February 2018, New Matilda, Free Muslim Women… To Wear Whatever Caroline Overington Says They Should, Rawand Al-Hinti
- 23 February 2018, The Guardian, As Muslim women we don’t need you to speak for us, and we don’t need to be saved, Ghena Krayem
- Autumn 2018, Meanjin, Any Percentage of a Heart Is Still a Heart, Omar Sakr
- 3 May 2018, SBS, Can we get more Muslim heroes please? Mehal Krayem
- 23 April 2018, ACRAWSA Blog, Review: Boko Haram Huntress (Al-Jazeera), Sumaiya Muyeen
- 13 June 2018, Overland, Muslim women and the neoliberal logic of ‘empowerment’, Sumaiya Muyeen
- 22 August 2018, Overland, The limits of sisterhood: on gendered and racial violence, Sumaiya Muyeen
- 7 September 2017, ABC News, I lost my mum to domestic violence but I won’t let fear or racists keep me silent, Amani Haydar
- 26 September 2017, The Geneva Centre for Human Rights Advancement, Women’s rights in the Arab region: between myth and reality, Susan Carland
- 2018, UNSW Arts & Social Sciences Podcast: Race and Masculinity, Michael Mohammed Ahmad and Omar Sakr
- 2019, ABC Radio National, Podcast: Conversations with Writers, Michael Mohammed Ahmad
- 21 February 2019, ABC Late Night Live, Arab Australian Feminism, Sara Saleh and Randa Abdel-Fattah
Free speech debates
- 17 September 2012, The Conversation, Sydney riots: Muslim responses to provocation must be more considered, Samina Yasmeen
- 17 September 2012, ‘I heard them mutter “bloody Muslims”…’, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 19 September 2012, Crikey, Why Muslim leaders must change the rhetoric, Irfan Yusuf
- 27 May 2013, ABC Religion and Ethics Online, Free Speech, Vilification and Power: The 2013 PEN Free Voices Lecture, Waleed Aly
- 12 January 2015, ABC Religion and Ethics Online, The Privilege to Insult: Freedom of Speech and its Contradictions, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 14 January 2015, Right Now, On Free Speech and Charlie Hebdo, Somayra Ismailjee
- 12 February 2015, Media Diversified, Western Apologies, Somayra Ismailjee
- 23 February 2015, The Guardian, Hizb ut-Tahrir: is it now an offence to oppose government policy? If so, let it be said plainly, Uthman Badar
- 23 February 2015, The Guardian, Political correctness is more than an excuse for phoney martyrs to defend, Yassir Morsi
- February 25 – March 3, 2017, The Saturday Paper, ‘Yassmin Abdel-Magied and the Australian crucible’, Susan Carland
- 28 March 2017, IQ2 Debate, Has political correctness backfired?, Tasneem Chopra
- 6 June 2017, The Guardian, ‘What are they so afraid of? I’m just a young brown Muslim woman speaking my mind’, Yassmin Abdel-Magied
- 6 July 2017, Sydney Morning Herald, ‘Despite the rhetoric, here’s why Islamophobes don’t want Yassmin to go’, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 21 July 2017, ABC Religion and Ethics Online, What’s Islamic Law Doing at Sydney University? An Open Letter to the Daily Telegraph, Randa Abdel-Fattah
- 23 – 29 June 2018, The Saturday Paper, What is political correctness?, Omar Sakr
- 28 August 2018, The Guardian, I wanted to make jokes about my destroyed career, but all I felt was grief, Yassmin Abdel-Magied
- 19 February 2019, SBS, ‘Our long history of cartoons demonising foreigners’, Safdar Ahmed
Research Reports:
- 23 November 2013, Hizb ut-Tahrir Australia, Government intervention in the Muslim community, report.
- 2017, Islamophobia Register Australia/ISRA, Islamophobia in Australia Report
- 2015, The resilience and ordinariness of Australian Muslims: Attitudes and experiences of Muslims Report, Kevin Dunn, Rosalie Atie, Virginia Mapedzahama, Mehmet Ozalp, Adem F. Aydogan
Academic Publications, Non-Fiction, Memoirs and Novels:
Academic
(** Please note this is a small sample. Please submit missing citations.)
- (2001) Abdullah Saeed and Shahram Akbarzadeh, Muslim Communities in Australia
- (2002) Bilal Cleland, The Muslims in Australia: A Brief History Islamic Council of Victoria
- (2003) Abdullah Saeed, Islam in Australia, Allen and Unwin
- (2004) Nahid Kabir, Muslims in Australia, Taylor & Francis
- (2004) Mehmet Ozlap, 101 questions you asked about Islam, Brandle & Slazenger
- (2005) Samina Yasmeen and Shahram Akbarzadeh, Islam and the West: Reflections from Australia, NewSouth Publishing
- (2007) Hanifa Deen Muslim Journeys Online: National Archives of Australia
- (2008) Fethi Mansouri, Sally Percival Wood, Identity, Education and Belonging: Arab and Muslim Youth in Contemporary Australia, Melbourne University Press
- (2009) H. Rane, Reconstructing Jihad amid Competing International Norms, Palgrave Macmillan, New York
- (2009) Alice Aslan, Islamophobia in Australia, Agora Press
- (2010), H. Rane, Islam and Contemporary Civilisation: Evolving Ideas, Transforming Relations, Melbourne University Press, Carlton
- (2010) H. Rane, J. Ewart, & M. Abdalla, (eds.) Islam and the Australian News Media, Melbourne University Press, Carlton
- (2010) Samina Yasmeen (editor), Muslims In Australia: The Dynamics of Exclusion and Inclusion, Melbourne University Press, Carlton
- (2012) Mehmet Ozlap, Islam between tradition and modernity: An Australian perspective, Barton Books
- (2012) Fethi Mansouri and Vince Marotta (eds), Muslims in the West and the Challenges of Belonging, Melbourne University Press, Carlton
- (2013) E. Han & H. Rane, Making Australian Foreign Policy on Israel-Palestine: Media
- (2014) H. Rane, J. Ewart, & J. Martinkus, Media Framing of the Muslim World: Conflicts, Crises and Contexts, Palgrave Macmillan, New York
- (2015) Nora Amath, The Phenomenology of Community Activism: Muslim Civil Society Organisations in Australia, Melbourne University Press
- (2015) D. Iner & S. Yucel, (eds), Muslim Identity Formation in Religiously Diverse Societies, Cambridge Scholars Publishing
- (2016) Shakira Hussein, From Victims to Suspects, New South Books
- (2017) Susan Carland, Fighting Hislam, Melbourne University Press
- (2017) Bridget Griffen-Foley and Sean Scalmer (eds), Coverage, Public Opinion and Interest Groups, Melbourne University Press, Carlton
- (2017) Yassir Morsi, Radical Skins, Moderate Masks, Rowman & Littlefield
- (2017) Sherene Idriss, Young Migrant Identities: Creativity and Masculinity, Routledge
- (2017) D. Iner & J. Esposito (eds), Cross-pollination of Radicalisation and Islamophobia: Roots, Relationships and Implications, Springer
- (2018) Oishee Alam, Facing Race: White Australian Converts to Islam, Melbourne University Press
- (2018) Mehal Krayem Heroes, Villains and the Muslim Exception, Melbourne university Press
- (2018) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Islamophobia and Everyday Multiculturalism, Routledge
- (2018) A. Duderija & H. Rane, Islam and Muslim Communities in the West, Palgrave Macmillan
Non-Fiction and Memoir
- (1995) Hanifa Deen, Caravanserai, Allen & Unwin
- (2005) Nadia Jamal and Taghred Chandab, The Glory Garage: Growing up Lebanese Muslim in Australia, Allen & Unwin
- (2007) Irfan Yusuf, Once Were Radicals, Allen & Unwin
- (2007) Waleed Aly, People Like Us, Pan Macmillan
- (2008) Hanifa Deen, The Jihad Seminar, UWA Publishing
- (2010) Amra Pajalic and Demet Divaroren, What a Muslim Woman Looks Like
- (2011) Hanifa Deen, Ali Abdul v The King: Muslim stories from the dark days of White Australia, UWA Publishing
- (2013) Rabia Siddique, Equal Justice: My Journey as a Woman, a Soldier and a Muslim, Pan Macmillan
- (2014) Amra Pajalic and Demet Divaroren (eds), Growing Up Muslim in Australia, Allen & Unwin
- (2014) Amal Awad, The Incidental Muslim
- (2015) Osamah Sami, Good Muslim Boy, Hardie Grant Books
- (2017) Amal Awad, Beyond Veiled Cliches, Penguin
- (2017) Yassmin Abdel-Magied, Yassmin’s Story, Penguin Books
- (2018) Nadia Jamal, Headstrong Daughters: Inspiring Stories From The New Generation Of Australian Muslim Women, Allen & Unwin
- (2018) Anne Aly, Finding My Place, Harper Collins
- (2019) Maxine Beneba Clarke, Magan Magan, Ahmed Yussuf(eds), Growing Up African in Australia, Black Inc [included on this list as some of the contributors to the anthology are Muslim)
Novels/Poetry Collections
- (2005) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Does My Head Look Big In This?, Pan Macmillan
- (2006) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Ten Things I Hate About Me, Pan Macmillan
- (2009) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Where the Streets Had A Name, Pan Macmillan
- (2010) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Noah’s Law, Pan Macmillan
- (2012) Randa Abdel-Fattah, No Sex In The City, Pan Macmillan
- (2009) Amra Pajalic, The Good Daughter, Text Publishing
- (2011) Amal Awad, Courting Samira
- (2011) Randa Abdel-Fattah, Buzz Off, Scholastic
- (2014) Amra Pajalic, Amir: Friend on Loan, The Third Space
- (2014) Michael Mohammed Ahmad, The Tribe, Giramondo
- (2014) Omar Musa, Here Come the Dogs, Penguin
- (2015) Amal Awad, This Is How You Get Better
- (2016) Randa Abdel-Fattah, When Michael Met Mina, Pan Macmillan
- (2016) Sara Saleh, Wasting the Milk in Summer
- (2016) Melati Lum, Ayesha Dean: The Istanbul Intrigue
- (2017) Omar Sakr, These Wild Houses, Cordite Books
- (2018) Demet Divaroren, Living on Hope Street, Allen and Unwin
- (2018) Michael Mohammed Ahmad, The Lebs, Hachette
- (2018) Maryam Azam, The Hijab Files, Giramondo
- (2019) Melati Lum, Ayesha Dean: The Seville Secret
- (2019) Yassmin Abdel-Magied, You Must Be Layla, Penguin Books
- (2019) Omar Sakr, The Lost Arabs, University Queensland Press
Stand Up Comedy
- 28 November 2013, Aamer Rahman, Reverse Racism
- 24 November 2016, ABC RN Drive, Aamer Rahman on Pauline Hanson and ‘reverse racism’
- 14 November 2017, Aamer Rahman: Is it really ok to punch nazis?
- 13 April 2019, Nazeem Hussain, Stand-up for ChristChurch Benefit Event
- Fear of a Brown Planet: https://www.facebook.com/fearofabrownplanet/
- Fear of a Brown Planet: https://www.abc.net.au/tv/programs/fear-of-a-brown-planet/
- Legally Brown, SBS One: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgyJfe317pjTAajKiEirc1A
- Nazeem Hussein, Netflix Special Comedians of the World: http://nazeemhussain.com/
- Spoken Word Poetry
- Manal Younus: https://www.manalyounuspoetry.com/videos.html
- Amal Ibrahim: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h88aOLlG4dI
- Soreti Kadir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FW6_JU1HO44
- Soreti Kadir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EvUMUYG3DUU
- Soreti Kadir: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9XC__cD_9As
- Omar Musa: http://www.omarmusa.com.au/
- Abdul Hammoud: Dear White People
- Nour Abouzeid: ‘Integrate’
- Nour Abouzeid: Talking Politics
- Anisa Nandaula: Judgment Day
- Anisa Nandaula: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdN-scUnALoLfcZpb1d7rUA
Bankstown Poetry Slam
- ‘Inshallah’, Sara Saleh
- ‘My Australia’, Sara Mansour
- ‘Moey From Da Area’, Abir
- ‘Made A Poet’, Rojé Ndayambaje
- ‘This Is What A Feminist Looks Like’, Iman Etri | Grand Slam
- ‘WHERE I’M FROM’. LAYLA MKH
- ‘Reclaim Australia’ Bilal, Sara & Yas
- ‘Imagine’, Zohab Khan
- ‘First World Problems’, Hannadi
- “F*** Pauline Hanson’, Mohammad
- ‘Who Am I?’, Yasmin
- ‘This Generation’, Yasmin
- ‘The Colour of Language’, Mahdia
- ‘I Am Not A Statistic’, Dina
- ‘Identity Theft’, Nav
- ‘Hit Me With Your Prejudice’, Yusra
- ‘Anatomy of Terror’, Jenny
- ‘If They Can Pronounce Shakespeare’,Yasmine
- ‘Blame the Muslims’, Mohammad Naqi
- ‘Privilege’, Jess (Feature Poet)
- ‘Mr. War (Palestine)’ Pola
- ‘F Tha Silence‘, Sharnay
- ‘Call Me By My Name’, Food Court
- ‘Blood’, Bilal
- ‘They Call Me The Good Muslim’, Layla
- ‘Australia, I love you. But … ‘, Sara Saleh and Imran Etri