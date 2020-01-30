Australian Animals in the Literary Imagination

The recovery from this summer of fire in Australia will be long and difficult. Millions of animals, birds and insects will need our help in the coming months if they, and their precious habitat, are to survive. It’s only a little, but until the end of the month we’ll be giving $25 from every $50 digital subscription to Wildlife Victoria to help in their important work. You can also donate directly to Wildlife Victoria via this link.

In the meantime, we’ve put together a collection of Meanjin pieces from the past few years which centre Australian animals. Have a read of some of Australia’s finest writers on our unique native animals.

