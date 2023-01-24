Australia Daze

What better way to celebrate Australia Day than with a tale of colonial nincompoopery.

The man who gave us the name ‘Australia’ was a chap by the name of Matthew Flinders. For those of you denied an education with an emphasis on Western European derring-do, Matthew was the first man to draw the shape of the land mass that we all live on today. He was white and from England. The Dutch—who were also white but not from England—had…

… almost drawn the shape a couple of hundred years earlier but seemed a little hazy about the distinction between land and sea, a problem they continue to have in the Netherlands today. They also wanted to call the land mass ‘New Holland’ but that worked out about as well as them trying to call New York New Amsterdam.

Of course, the land mass we’re talking about already had a few names before then. Thousands, in fact. One for each of the First Nations. ‘Why didn’t Matthew choose one of those names instead?’ I hear you cry. Even better, so as not to offend anyone, why didn’t he use all of them in some sort of culturally inclusive hyphenated name?

Well, obviously I wasn’t there at the time, so I can’t answer with any certainty, but I’m guessing that Matthew felt that if people from Britain wanted to go to a place with a ridiculously long name that was impossible to pronounce, they could hop on a train and get off at a Welsh railway station.

Of course, the First Nations people weren’t consulted on any of this and I suspect it wouldn’t have made any difference even if they had been. The fact is they weren’t used to visitors. When their ancestors came to this country over 50,000 years ago there was an Ice Age on, sea levels were at an all-time low and everyone had to travel on foot because there were no horses and no wheel. 40,000 years into the First Nations peoples being here, the ice melts, sea levels rise about 60 metres, and no-one else can get here without a boat. Nor can they leave. As a result, the Roman Empire didn’t bother Australia. China, at that point, didn’t cause Australia any trouble. Nor did Mesopotamia, Crete, Egypt, or Mesoamerica. Our land mass was left alone by the Ancient Arabic empires, Carthage, Persia, Alexander the Great, Buddha, the Byzantine Empire, Charlemagne, Islam, and the vikings. No-one from the Crusades popped in; not so much as a postcard from the Khmer Kingdom of Angkor. Genghis Khan was boatless, so we didn’t hear from him, and the Ottomans were too busy conquering Constantinople to even slip a note under the door. The fact of the matter was that Australia was simply too far away from where everyone else was to even stumble across by accident as the Spanish and the Portuguese had done with America. Or the Dutch might have done with us if they hadn’t been so lousy at cartography.

But if we stand back and look at the big picture; far enough back that we can’t see any detail—I suppose we’re all immigrants, aren’t we? After all, no matter what colour you are, the ancestor common to us all originally came from the east of Africa. The oldest human remains were found in Ethiopia about two-and-a-half to three-and-a-half million years ago. At some point, Homo Erectus discovered fire and we start spreading out in an arc in search of food or a bit of space to northern Europe, then western Europe and east through Eurasia and the Indus Valley, up into China; others further still through to the Thailandy/Vietnamy bits of the Orient—all the way down to the islands of Oceania—and so on to what would eventually become Australia.

If we take an even further step back, in fact up about 420 kilometres above earth…

… you see that even the places themselves weren’t originally where they are now. 150 million years ago Australia was the south-southernmost part of the supercontinent Pangaea. Australia itself is an immigrant—and frankly I think she could make a bit more of an effort to fit in.

And it’s always been thus. From the very beginning of time and space, every particle of matter from the teeniest atom to the largest ball of gas, is hurtling towards somewhere else. Every molecule of our being is reaching out to collide and join with another or be repelled and sent off in another direction to join with something else, either by bonding with them on an atomic level to form something stable like a hat; or something unstable like uranium. It’s like a marriage. Fissile material is really nothing more than a bunch of atoms going through a divorce.

On a unicellular level, one organism may absorb another; on a multicellular level, we join with something else by either eating and subsuming it or by having sex with it and maybe producing something else. And it is this instinctive reaching out; this constant yearning to spread ourselves and our seed as far and as wide as possible that has led to us colonising this planet; devouring it, populating it by any means and at all costs. Basically, we can’t help ourselves.

It’s like the old fable of the scorpion and the frog. The scorpion wants to cross the pond to the other side, tricks the frog into letting him hitch a ride on his back—a form of subjugation. Of course, the frog’s sceptical and the scorpion says ‘Well, I’m hardly going to sting you because if I do that, you’ll die and I’ll drown’. Makes sense. They co-operate rather engage in conflict. They get half-way across and the scorpion stings the frog to death with its poisonous tail. Why? Because having sex with the frog would have been weird.

And it’s the same with us humans. We co-operate with each other to further our self-interest, or we compete with each other to further our self-interest. The trouble is that life is a Ponzi scheme and we can’t all end up at the top of it drinking Cristal in a New York penthouse; and even if we do, look what happened to Bernie Madoff.

Now, the more reasonable of you might say, ‘For God’s sake, we’re rational sentient beings; why not wise up and accept that our days are numbered and act more reasonably?’ Makes sense, but we don’t. Why? Because this drive to survive and thrive and vanquish those who stand in our way is hardwired into our DNA. We can no more rid ourselves of this instinct then we can swim to Mercury on a marshmallow. Although I understand Elon Musk is working on that.

What we can do is civilise ourselves. Jacques Rousseau, the famous French hippie, says that ‘We are born free but everywhere we are in chains’. But I think it’s the other way around. Our DNA, the cognitive function we are born with, our body’s limitations, is the prison we find ourselves in from day one and it is only through civilising ourselves in society that we can rise above our base appetites and abilities.

Case in point: Britain. It was—and is (at least until Brexit)—a nation of shopkeepers, and the Empire was mainly about buying and selling things. Textiles, coal, precious metals, tobacco, grain, livestock and, at one stage, even other human beings. Making money from overseas holdings was a national project but by the end of the 1700s, thanks to a combination of the printing press and God, a national conscience had developed and the idea of buying and selling human beings didn’t seem to be something that other human beings were that comfortable with anymore, so the British contribution to the Trans-Atlantic slave trade was sub-contracted out to the private sector and the Royal Navy busied itself with more noble pursuits like collecting bread fruit plants from Tahiti to feed the slaves already in Jamaica.

The ability of homo sapiens to imagine what it might be like to be in someone else’s shoes—or even their bare feet—is helpful in the jerky two-steps-forward-one-step-back social evolution of humanity. Whether we’re fighting with someone, working with them, married to them, or caring for them, by the 18th century most people weren’t being quite as horrible to people in conquered territories as they had been in the 1st century. Any way you look at it, that’s progress.

As Jordan Peterson will tell you regardless of whether you want to listen to him or not, some of us are just born with lobster serotonin coursing through our faces and there’s no point denying it (I’m paraphrasing). In the old days, taking advantage of your strength, whether it be in your number, your education, or your fire-power was what your strength was for. What was the point of having an advantage if you didn’t press it? These days, unless you’re robbing someone or invading their country, people don’t tend to think that way. Most of us have an instinct for fairness and the sometimes unedifying arguments we might have with each now are more about where one draws the line (and how stupid the other person is for thinking it’s in a place other than where you think it is). This usually happens on social media. Or in the Senate.

The trouble with the past is that we can’t go back and make things right or undo what has been done. History doesn’t work like that. The best we can hope for is a concerted effort for us all to look to the future in vaguely the same direction. Memory and expectation inform present-day action. Why waste it on regret and hope or, worse, speculation.

Anyway, back to my tale of colonial nincompoopery…

When Matthew Flinders finished tracing the shape of our land mass, he packed up his things and boarded a ship bound for Mother England. Or so he thought. He stopped in Mauritius for repairs, Mauritius was being run by the French, England was at war with France, there was a problem with Matthew’s documents, and he was arrested. He spent the next six years in a cell proofreading the travel book he was hoping to one day get published.

Some will say that Matthew had it coming; that for his role in setting up the colonial apparatus which brought such misery to those over which it is built it was only fitting that he too be made to suffer under the scaffolding erected by an enemy empire. History is written by the victors and all that. But victory is a short game and history a series of battles and what is set down on the palimpsest yesterday may be over-written by those who come after. The Dutch, so close to claiming Australia for themselves had they been better able to distinguish between water and soil, were first on the Mauritian archipelago to press their clogged heel to the necks of natives enslaved from neighbouring islands. But no sooner were these slaves put to work than they ran away into the forests, leaving the Dutch to eventually go the way of the Dodo, the native bird they hunted to extinction. A bird so content and comfortable where it lived that it had no need to fly; no need to defend itself; no need of an evolutionary spur to ensure the survival of its species into the future; in other words, a sitting duck.

Just as the dodo disappeared, the Dutch too soon vanished and in their place came the French, in turn to be vanquished by the British. Eventually the land would be returned to its rightful owners; plantations having subsumed its original flora and fauna and its indigenous population so irretrievably altered that most were now Creole speaking Hindus.

Western Europe purged from its shores as it would one day be from our education system by cultural Marxists, Mauritius or Isle de France or the Island of the Swan as it was known to Portuguese sailors or even Dino Arabi according Moslem ones in the 9th century, emerged victorious from the tangle of colonial rule to become what it is today: an international tax haven used by criminals to launder their money.

Matthew Flinders would eventually finish his book, A Voyage to Terra Australis. Did he write of his guilt for his role in foisting upon a people the yoke of alien rule? Of laws and customs that excluded and ignored them yet demanded their obsequity. Of a religion that was in spite of them; of a language that spurned them; of a king they served but never saw except on the coins they were seldom paid. No. He wrote only of his ‘discoveries’. His journal was no Augustine confession. While the Bishop of Hippo could bang on effortlessly for seven chapters about stealing a pear when he was six, Matthew Flinders could no more see the injustice of terra nullius than he could a distant Earendel with his naked eye. 20/20 foresight might be possible with a James Webb space telescope, but even then, one would need the eye of God pressed to its lens.

On 19 July 1814, Matthew Flinders died. In a coincidence which means nothing, it was the same day his journal was published.

Perhaps 19 July should be Australia Day.