Australia Council strikes again …

Having failed in yet another attempt to attract Australia Council funding (this makes three rejections in six months: a pattern?), we here at Meanjin took a moment or two to consider our finances.

We’ve been lucky to receive a recent boost in our support from the University of Melbourne, and will continue to make applications for other funding as best we can.

Meantime, we thought it timely to have a look at the amount we charge for subscriptions and retail purchase of Meanjin. So we thought, and we thought, and we decided to leave things as they are for our print offering: a retail price of $25 and a subscription saving of $80 for four issues.

However, we have also decided to lift our digital only subscription price to $50. Still a bargain, but then again, something had to give.

We thank all our subscribers for their support. If not for you …