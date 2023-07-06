Art on Trial in Colonial Adelaide

Footfalls printed in the floor sprayed with sawdust. Horses snorted and manoeuvred outside, near the entrance to the Adelaide Local Court House, corner of Franklin and King William Street. The court was a single-storey building of limestone and brick, arched windows and stately wooden doors of carved panelling [Fig. 1]. The magistrates clerk set up the easel and with extravagant purpose placed a painting on the mahogany support. The plaintiff, James Shaw, part-time painter and clerk at the Adelaide Post Office next door, and defendant Henry Woodhead, horse breeder, took their places. The witnesses in attendance were asked to take a seat with a clear view to the painting, and the sitting magistrate, the Honourable Mr Justice Cooper, commenced proceedings. It was Thursday morning, 6 April 1854.

Figure 1 Charles Summers, King William Street, Adelaide , c. 1851, photograph of a sketch, 13.2 x 9.2 cm, State Library of South Australia (cat. no. B 8103). The court house can be seen to the left of the post office. King William Street, Adelaide

The painting on the easel, a portrait of a horse named Warwick, whereabouts unknown, was at the centre of the court case Shaw v Woodhead. The defendant had refused to pay for the commissioned work, pleading it was ‘not a likeness’ of his horse. Seeking damages, the plaintiff launched a legal action demanding £10 10s for the portrait. Exasperated, Shaw argued that the defendant had appeared gratified, particularly at the likeness of the head, and that his wife was ‘delighted’ with it. Woodhead retorted by asserting the tail was indeed nothing like the original, a comment that, according to the detailed account of the court reporter, produced much laughter from the courtroom audience. The South Australian Register declares that the painting ‘was thought by some to be a good likeness of the “king-maker”’ and described as including ‘a groom, stable-yard, cocks and hens, very green hills, and an intensely blue sky’.

Woodhead first advertised his draught horse for hire in 1851. Warwick is described as a ‘Dark Bay with Black Points; stands 17 hands high, is four years old, and for horse and muscular power stands unsurpassed in the colony. Warwick was bred in Van Diemen’s Land, is out of an imported Clydesdale mare by Old Lincoln’.

In the 1850s Woodhead regularly entered Warwick in exhibitions of stock organised by the South Australian Agricultural and Horticultural Society. In September 1853, six months before the portrait commission and subsequent court case, Warwick won first prize of £5 5s in the Draught Stallions category at the Agricultural and Horticultural Society’s Show of Live Stock. It was a significant event in Adelaide’s calendar. A watercolour of the 1853 show in the Park Lands illustrates its popularity and importance by the number of visitors and the impressive marquee [Fig. 2].

Figure 2 JH Adamson, Exhibition at Frome Road, 1853, watercolour on paper, 21.0 x 31.3 cm, State Library of South Australia (cat. no. B 21387).

On account of his excellent pedigree and prize-winning ability, Warwick’s stallion services ‘to serve Mares’ were also in demand. Mares could be paddocked, without responsibility Woodhead enjoins, at an additional cost. The horse even earned a brief obituary in the press in 1857 in which he was considered by many ‘to have been the finest draught horse in the colony’. The horse was still an important (status) symbol of leisure and, in the case of Warwick, of industry in the nineteenth century. George Stubbs [Fig. 3], of an earlier generation, and Edwin Landseer were household names in an established tradition of English horse painters. It was not at all surprising the proud owner wished to immortalise his Warwick in oils.

Figure 3 George Stubbs, Lustre, Held by a Groom, c. 1762, oil on canvas, 101.9 x 127.0 cm, Yale Center for British Art, Paul Mellon Collection (accession no. B2001.2.122).

The Scotsman James Shaw migrated to Adelaide in 1850 and soon found a clientele for his views of well-appointed homesteads set in the landscape. The built environment and garden designs ‘with their neat paling fences’ were suitable material for a painterly technique that was occasionally awkward, certainly fastidious and offered a palette of limited tonality. Equine portraiture, a subject often demanding vigour and movement, is rare in Shaw’s oeuvre, although a small number of works demonstrate his interest in human drama. Fire at the Adelaide Steam Flour Mill, his painting of the mill engulfed in flames, includes draught horses carting water to the scene of the disaster [Fig. 4].

Figure 4 James Shaw, born Dumfries, Scotland 1815, died Adelaide 1/09/1881, Fire at the Adelaide Steam Flour Mill, Mill Street, Adelaide, 17th April 1855, 1855, Adelaide, oil on canvas, mounted on board 37.3 x 57.0 cm, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Elder Bequest Fund 1948 0.1392.

Reviews of his work in the Adelaide press were not always favourable nor unfounded. However, in a career spanning more than two decades, Shaw created a large body of work and was an unflagging supporter of local art production. His role as advocate for the local visual arts community, often at loggerheads with the South Australian Society of the Arts, no doubt fostered his determination to engage in court proceedings against Woodhead in the pursuit of indemnity for breach of contract. Three practising artists—William Longhurst, Edward Opie and John Michael Crossland—were among the witnesses invited to give their professional opinion of the artwork and to consider the reasonableness of the plaintiff’s claim.

Unmoved by any sentiment of collegial solidarity, Longhurst growled that the picture was indeed ‘nothing like that horse’, confirming that he had seen the animal several times. Longhurst also announced that he found work as a house decorator more profitable than the ‘higher efforts of art’. Just three months after the trial Longhurst was once more in the Local Court, this time for non-payment of board and lodgings. In his defence from the dock, Longhurst maintained that he was a painter and could not earn more than three pounds a week during winter. Even painting houses was not financially secure for this artist.

In contrast to Longhurst, the established portrait painter JM Crossland demurred and, skirting altogether questions of likeness or quality, focused on the value of labour, calculating execution of the work would have occupied the artist for ten days and ‘£1 or £1 10s per day would be a fair charge for the time’ employed. While Crossland may not have wished to pass judgement on a fellow artist, his comments unwittingly reduced art-making to labour, relegating artistic authority to the uncertainties of the market. John Ruskin, in Whistler v Ruskin, perhaps the most famous court case of art on trial in the nineteenth century, wrote in his defence that the dignity of artistic labour consisted in giving ‘good value for money and a fair day’s work for a fair day’s wages’. Such an evaluation inevitably shifts the definition of artistic achievement to incorporate the market value of artistic production and the number of hours spent at the easel.

Crossland declined to enter the fray. He clearly had skin in the game: in mid-1853, just a year prior to the court hearing, Crossland was commissioned to paint a portrait of the presiding judge, Charles Cooper. Though a formally trained painter who had exhibited at the Royal Academy and the Society of British Artists in London in the 1830s and 1840s, Crossland’s commissions for large oil portraits in Adelaide’s nascent art market only began to gain momentum from early 1853.

The third witness cross-examined, Edward Andrew Opie, was born into an artistic family. The artist’s father was a painter in Cornwall and his uncle, John Opie, was the celebrated Royal Academician. Less diplomatic than Crossland, Opie wished to demonstrate his critical discernment, sidestepping altogether the question of artistic labour and its financial return. He considered the painting not worth more than two and a half pence, a trifling amount. He felt justified in his low estimation of the work, not because there was anything ‘particularly wrong in the painting of the horse’—he was not confident to vouchsafe the likeness of the work—‘but there was a want of artistic effect’. As a professional artist, Opie was protective of his status and we can almost note a trace of hubris in his judgement of the amateur artist James Shaw. Internecine competition was not new to Adelaide. When George French Angas mounted an exhibition in June 1845 of his watercolours destined for the lithographed publication South Australia Illustrated, the artist Frederick Robert Nixon sparked a polemic in the local press, writing that S.T. Gill was a more talented artist and would have been a better choice for producing landscapes of the colony.

A lack of ‘artistic effect’ was not a charge levelled at Opie’s achievements; on the contrary, guided perhaps by an overindulgent imagination, his works steered towards embellishment. Early in his Australian career Opie received a commission from George Fife Angas, landholder and founding chairman of the South Australian Company, to draw a variety of scenes of Adelaide. Sent to London, they were the source images for a published set of hand-coloured lithographs. A review of the book of lithographic prints, Views in South Australia (1841), had this to say about one of the works: ‘The view of Adelaide looking towards the North Terrace [Fig. 5], will surprise those who have been accustomed to think of the chief town of this province almost as a collection of squatters’ huts, half buried in sand.’

Figure 5 J Hitchin, after EA Opie, Adelaide, South Australia. North Terrace, 1841, London, published by JC Hailes, hand-coloured lithograph on paper, 38.5 x 51.0 cm, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide (on permanent loan from the National Trust).

While the reviewer deploys hyperbole in their critique, Opie incorporates idealised elements in the scene printed in a publication, as Tracey Lock-Weir asserts in Visions of Adelaide 1836–1886, clearly marketing the new colony to an English audience. Opie was active in Adelaide’s performing arts scene in the 1840s and early 1850s as theatre decorator and actor. Despite positive reviews of the ‘talented artist’, Opie was forced to hold a fundraising event in January 1848. The local press promoted the evening, the South Australian Register reminding readers that ‘a more deserving servant has seldom catered for the public gratification’, although his services had been ‘anything but remunerative’. A second benefit was organised only a year later. On this occasion, the Adelaide Times wrote that ‘notwithstanding his well-known skill as a painter, he has met with but very little of that [pecuniary] encouragement’.

Shaw’s painting provoked a polysemous response from our artist-witnesses Opie, Longhurst and Crossland. Why were Opie and Longhurst’s judgements so evidently antipathetic? Might the competitive nature of their trade in a small provincial art market have influenced their opinions? Or, in the case of Opie, who identified as a professional artist, a case of product differentiation: a desire to distance himself from the amateur, untrained painter? The artist as professional, the keeper of expert knowledge, became an essential strategy in negotiating sales and commissions in this emerging marketplace.

Justice Cooper called into question the appropriateness of the commission with regard to the artist’s abilities. While, according to different witnesses, the plaintiff appeared to lack the required technical skill and artistic flair in his execution of Warwick’s portrait, Cooper pointed out in his judgement that, even so, the defendant ‘admitted he employed a person who confessed he was not accustomed to paint horses’. The artist had even made attempts to allay the patron’s reservations by making alterations to the work in progress; alas, the defendant still decided the ‘portrait was not a correct one, and refused to pay for it’. It was the question of labour, however, that largely preoccupied the judge’s reflections. In conclusion, Cooper recognised that as ‘a person in employment’, the artist had laboured for his wage and he therefore awarded £5 to be paid to the artist.

While labour translates to value and is compensated for in the judge’s decision, the merit of the work itself was ultimately brought into question. Cooper ruled that a portrait is hardly a portrait if the patron was dissatisfied with the outcome: ‘The painting could not at the same time be of much value to a person who wanted a portrait, and thought it was not such’, the judge remarked. Consolation for the defendant in Cooper’s verdict was the formidable concession that a patron’s opinion held more weight than the artist’s. Thwarted in the desire to memorialise his prized possession, Henry Woodhead could only have nodded in reluctant acceptance of the judge’s decision. The horse breeder had wished for a trophy to adorn the wall of his home: like a window in his mind’s eye, with a view to the farm yard, stables and the ‘king-maker’ Warwick beside his ostler.

In the trial of patron versus painter, Judge Cooper managed to reconcile an effort to legitimise the value of local art production and, equally, to mollify the contractual demands of a dissatisfied consumer. If a condition of the contract required the client to be satisfied with the product, then our artist-plaintiff would be in troubled waters. It was a diplomatic outcome that attests to Cooper’s reputation as a judge of moderation and impartiality.

Documenting the unstable relationship between artist and patron reminds us how inappropriate, as Joan Kerr observes in The Artist and the Patron, the ‘romantic myth of the artist as unfettered spirit’ is in the context of colonial art. The precarious nature of patronage and economic pressures experienced by artists allowed little scope beyond the contingencies of an uncertain market. Our artist, James Shaw, had sought a judicial remedy to address inadequacies in the balance of power in this emerging marketplace. Herbert Read recounts an anecdote about the celebrated painter Thomas Gainsborough who, in a truculent mood, complained about portrait-making and his clientele in a letter to a friend, writing that ‘it is the fate of the artist to follow in the track whilst others ride in the waggon’.

Stephen Valambras Graham is a university librarian, writer and researcher in Adelaide. His writing has been published in Meanjin, Portrait magazine and academic journals. In 2022, Stephen was awarded the History Council of SA Wakefield Press Essay Prize.