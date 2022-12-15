Archives Spotlight: Disability

[Image description: An illustrated magnifying glass hovers over a photograph of past Meanjin issues. In the centre are the words ‘Archives Spotlight’.]

The first in a series of blog posts exploring themes from the Meanjin archives. To read more about our 82-year-old collection, see 'What I'm Reading (In the Archives)' (Spring 2022).

Disability can be a liminal thing, rife with paradox and give. Enforced stagnation and acquired resolve. Learning, accepting, committing, adjusting, having to scrap it all and start again from scratch. Conspicuously hidden. Predictably unpredictable. Bearing the weight of preconceptions with depleted reserves. Your forever proffered as someone else’s ‘I could never …’ If you know you know, and they don’t get it unless they get it—which they probably won’t.

In its myriad forms, disability resists easy characterisation. Writing in the Meanjin archives—from poetry and memoir to essays, short stories and reviews—reflects the sheer scope of disability as both a lived experience and textual device. Here disability is not just a state of being, but also a creative prompt: an ideology, allegory, language system, stereotype to dismantle, mythology to unravel. The archives clarify that the struggles of disabled people are long-standing, but so are their literary contributions.

For some authors in the collection, disability tells a personal story; for others it operates conceptually. Different writing formats call for varied approaches to the subject, and varied definitions, too. What we gauge from the texts is that there is no one type of disability, nor an obligation to write about it through any specific lens. The three featured pieces below reveal disability in its multiplicity, alongside diverse literary styling. Each has been selected for the expressive ways it illuminates the chasms between sanctioned bodily orthodoxies and bodies that diverge.

. . .

To begin at the end, in several senses: 2020. Two years ago might seem too fresh to be considered typical archive material, but it is an important date to pause for context. I refer, inevitably, to the global coronavirus pandemic rung in with the new decade. From the outset, COVID-19’s arrival meant additional layers of vulnerability for disabled people. To be sure, the threat of the virus affected everyone, but not equally. This logic was reinforced in recent months when policymakers withdrew the few precautions that had been put in place to try and protect the vulnerable from infection. Without these public health measures—life-saving to many—disabled people faced a demoralising ‘return to normal’, overlaid with expendability rhetoric and risk.

But before the shift to a kind of neoliberal survivalism, the pandemic yielded some surprisingly inclusive prospects. In response, Tara Moss imagines an accessible future built on these early learnings. ‘The Immortality Project’ (Summer 2020), her poignant work of speculative fiction, envisions an Australia in which disability is so normalised that ‘abled’ is a status that brings with it ‘implications of lack of experience and knowledge’. It is 2099 and hovering, ‘wheel-less’ chairs are a given, as are channel-changing hearing aids. What’s more, ‘air locks’ have become ‘a sign of civilisation’ and accessible design is regarded as unexceptional because it’s ‘for everyone’ now, not ‘only’ the disabled.

At the centre of it all is the promise of immortality for ‘deserving’ citizens who wish to relinquish their ailing physical selves and preserve their cognition in perpetuity. By doing so they enter a painless state called ‘the Other Place’. With this inventive premise, Moss—a chronic pain educator and disability advocate as well as seasoned novelist—confronts the very real strains of bodily suffering.

Her story is especially perceptive when delineating the skewed infrastructures, both social and topographic, that marginalise disabled communities in our current day. Initially, it looked like COVID-19 might help to subvert some disparities—for those already versed in missing out, pandemic adaption offered an unexpected way in. Health-based vigilance became convention, not anomaly; industries that could pivoted to flexible work structures; participation was no longer restricted to in-person. Moss’s protagonist, an eminent scientist injured in his youth, chronicles this juncture with an optimism that hits home for readers who can relate:

My university would not, at the time of my accident in 1966, accept periods of non-attendance no matter how fine the work done remotely, nor how difficult it was to attend the institution with a body that did not cooperate, but which nevertheless contained a mind that was as brilliant—if I may say— as any of the age … This was, needless to say, before the pandemic of 2020 and the vast changes it brought. Disabled people never did forget how essential accommodations that had been rejected for decades before the pandemic for being ‘impossible’ or ‘too costly’, became swiftly possible that year … Now it mattered that study could be virtual, and parliamentary sessions accessible and safe.

Yet, outside of fiction, accessibility tends to be contingent on the needs (and limits) of the healthy masses. A culture of accommodation was, therefore, to be largely short-lived when pandemic fatigue set in. Unlike our 2099 counterparts, it cannot be said of our generation that ‘Ableds lost status, were no longer the norm, and the rest of us grew.’ With a great deal of sensitivity and knowing, Moss’s story captures the distinct time in which disabled people’s hopes for increased structural empathy seemed like they could be more than wishful thinking.

Empathy, on any scale, is not to be underestimated. We see clearly its power in Zenta Mauriņa’s memoir ‘A Morning in School’ (Summer 1957), translated by Nettie Palmer.[i] This extract from a larger autobiographical project describes a formative experience in the philologist and essayist’s teenage years, when a classmate showed her unwavering compassion. The incident takes place at her Russian school, in a mathematics class led by a belligerent teacher named Gadebsky. With ‘malicious eyes’ and a ‘diabolic grin’, Gadebsky intimidates his students into submission. He is said to have made one girl faint out of fright when called to the blackboard; he deems her fall ‘hysteria’.

Mauriņa is next to be summoned. But she cannot walk to the blackboard, as she cannot walk at all. What she refers to sparingly as her ‘crippled state’ is leg paralysis from polio, contracted when she was a young child. In and of itself, Mauriņa’s disability is not her primary concern. What causes her sleepless nights, and makes her yearn for a ‘miracle’, is fear of Gadebsky’s reaction to her condition. She anticipates cruelty, if not anger, from the teacher about her limited mobility. It doesn’t matter that she receives top marks and can solve any algebra problem like it’s an ‘invigorating sport’—in this moment physical conformity is all that counts. As Mauriņa holds her breath in the ‘dead silence’ after Gadebsky calls on her, she likens her dread to ‘how a dying person must feel.’

Readers despair with Mauriņa at this point. After all, we’ve been told from the start that Gadebsky represents the ‘darkest’ part of her high school life. To her surprise, though, there is a glimmer of light: a fellow pupil, Rosa, who champions Mauriņa’s rights. Rosa requests that Gadebsky dictate the problem aloud and let Mauriņa solve it on paper from her desk. He reluctantly agrees, but refuses to come and look at her work once she is done. That she can’t walk is not his problem. So Mauriņa’s friend takes matters into her own hands, marching out to the front of the classroom and laying the completed equation on Gadebsky’s desk. Dead silence again:

—Who said you could do that? he thundered. Who … ? His voice trembled with anger. I felt my heart stop beating. I don’t know what would have happened if Rosa at this moment had lost her presence of mind; but with a calm I had never known in her before, with a light shimmer of indifference and derision in her voice, she looked the Cyclops in the face and said: —You ask me who gave me the authority to come out and hand the problem to you? —Yes, he snapped, that’s what I asked you. —My conscience, Rosa replied.

This is remarkable insight for a young person to possess, particularly at a time when disability was often shrouded in—negative—misconceptions. It’s not exactly a happy ending for the author (further reading elsewhere suggests ongoing difficulties at school), but this extract demonstrates the transformative effects of empathic identification.

In contrast, G.L. Bostock’s playscript ‘Here Comes the N****r’[ii] (Summer 1977) cautions against ignorance by presenting a tragic chain of events for victims of discrimination. This text has never been published in its entirety, so Meanjin is privileged to be able to bring a section of it to wider audiences. First performed in 1976 at the Black Theatre in Redfern (starring Athol Compton, Julie McGregor, Marcia Langton, and Kevin Stewart), Bostock’s play negotiates a complex coupling of race and disability to probe the failures of a divided nation. Much of the action is shocking and distressing, but such descriptions also miss the point. Crisis is essential to this drama because, as Bostock—a Bundjalung man and Kurradji (traditional healer)—starkly illustrates, crisis is truth. And truth-telling lays the firmest groundwork for betterment.

Bostock’s script, of which two scenes were published, focuses on a talented young Aboriginal poet named Sam. Sam is vision impaired and has recently engaged the services of a non-Indigenous Braille tutor, Miss Odette O’Brien, with whom he goes on to form an implied bond. Sam’s community is wary of these dynamics, his brother’s partner Verna warning:

All whites want to do is to change you into a black version of themselves. They want to civilise the native, and when they’ve had their bit, when they’ve got what they wanted and ripped-off as much as they could, they’ll piss you off. And what will you be then: just another screwed-up black-fella!

Her cynicism comes from experience. A trained nurse working on reserves, Verna has seen up close the worst of inequities between Black and white Australia (babies with ‘pussed-up eyes, bloated bellies and bodies riddled with sores and bleeding scabs’), and is fed up with prejudice masked as intervention. Still, young Sam remains optimistic about his lessons with Odette. He jokes:

What are ya talking about? She’s only going to tutor me; nothing else … anyway, what harm could a white girl do here … (Looking hurt) After all, I’m just a poor, helpless blind man.

Foreshadowing. In an uneven society, Sam’s generosity of spirit becomes the bigger handicap. However, giving people the benefit of the doubt makes sense to him. He explains:

I’m blind. There was a time when I could see people on colour lines and only on colour lines; but now I’m blind I’m forced to look inside of people to see what they’re really like; to see what colour they are inside. Surely that’s the important thing.

It is important, but futile if unreciprocated. Sam ends up betrayed by a duplicitous—though likely coerced—Odette and attacked by her bigoted thug of a brother Neil, along with one of his cronies. When the bewildered Sam tries to defend himself with his cane, Neil lashes out. For Odette the result is fatal; her culpable brother flees the scene. Sam, meanwhile, is left scrambling beside her body as a police siren approaches. Needless to say, the optics are stacked against him. Sam might not ‘see’ difference, but those around him certainly do. This is a dangerous imbalance, the play emphasises.

. . .

The above texts, like so many others in the archives that explore disabled subjectivities, challenge assumptions and fill in the gaps left by governments and the mainstream media. Moreover, they exhibit masterful writing in the areas of creative fiction, recollective prose, and dramatic composition. While there are, of course, omissions of perspective in the collection, we must amplify those voices we do have—loud and clear.

Notes

i It is not entirely clear from which language Palmer has translated. Mauriņa was a Latvian woman educated in Russia and married to a German man. She lectured at a university in Sweden.

ii We acknowledge this is a loaded word with a painful history for many. The Meanjin editors have chosen not to reprint it here, but note that it appeared in full in the original text, first published in 1977.