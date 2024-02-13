Apply for the Meanjin InPlace Autumn Residency

Thank you for your interest in the Meanjin InPlace Residencies. We’re so thrilled to be able to offer these valuable opportunities.

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and daily online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms. A committed audience of print and online readers read and collect Meanjin for its unique role in articulating the Australian cultural moment.

InPlace is a non-profit arts and cultural organisation engaging artists, researchers and organisations from multiple disciplines through a flexible residency model. InPlace affords artists access to sites of cultural, social and environmental significance for research, collaboration, production and presentation.

We’re committed to making the application process as straightforward as possible: all you need to do is tell us a bit about the work you’d like to develop, and describe how a fortnight’s residency will support you to complete that work for publication in Meanjin.

The 2024 Meanjin InPlace Autumn Residency is open to Australian writers from culturally and racially marginalised communities, working in genres published by Meanjin. (We don’t define ‘Australian’ as narrowly as citizenship.) Applications will be assessed by members of our Cultural & Literary Advisory who will consider the ambition and viability of each proposal. Applications for this residency are open now and close on Monday 11 March.

The 2024 Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency is open to First Nations writers writing in language, either entirely or in part. Applications for this residency will open in coming months.

The work of the Autumn Resident will be considered for publication in Meanjin’s Spring edition, and the work of the Spring Resident will be considered for publication in the following year’s Autumn edition.

To apply, read on.

Your application

Participation is via competitive application and applications will be assessed by members of the Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory.

Writers from all over Australia working in genres published by Meanjin are eligible to apply.

Applicants will offer a brief outline of the work they’d like to develop, and describe how a fortnight’s residency will support the completion of that work.

Cultural oversight is available with thanks to InPlace’s partnership with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Elders and Traditional Owners.

Please read the InPlace Living at Laughing Waters Welcome Guide before applying.

Please apply using this form, which will ask for your:

Name and contact details

Brief bio

Outline of the piece you’re working on, and how your residency will support you to complete it

Travel and other expenses

Availability and acknowledgement that you’ve read and understood the conditions of the residency.

Timeline

Applications close at noon AEDT on Monday 11 March 2024 and no late entries will be accepted

and no late entries will be accepted Applications will be assessed by members of our Cultural & Literary Advisory who will consider the ambition and viability of each proposal

We will announce the 2024 Meanjin InPlace Autumn Resident in the week beginning Monday 25 March

The Autumn Resident will stay at InPlace’s beautiful River Bend House for a two-week period from mid-April to late May

The Autumn Resident will submit their finished piece for the Meanjin Editor’s consideration by Monday 3 June

Meanjin 83.3 Spring 2024 is published on 13 September.

Image credit: Photograph of River Bend House by Derek Swalwell