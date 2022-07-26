Applications Open: Meanjin Editor

Founded in Brisbane 1940, and long housed at the University of Melbourne, Meanjin is one of Australia’s most well-established and highly regarded journals of literature and ideas. It appears four times a year and online.

This is a part time (.6) role with overall responsibility for the creation of a high-quality publication that advances Meanjin’s intellectual and aesthetic project. The role entails planning, commissioning and implementing an annual publication schedule, managing resources, including a small team, and pursuing such other activities as may be of benefit to the journal. The Editor also assumes an advocacy role for Meanjin, with funding bodies, sponsors and partners, and within the writing and arts communities in Australia.

A remuneration package includes $62,551 salary (for .6), plus superannuation and leave.

The successful applicant will have a compelling vision for Meanjin, editorial experience, and an excellent understanding of contemporary issues and debates in writing, publishing, literature, politics and culture in Australia. Submit your cv and cover letter by 19 August 2022 to *protected email* .

For more information on the role contact MUP on +61 3 9035 3333.