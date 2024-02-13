Announcing the Meanjin InPlace Residencies

Meanjin and InPlace today announce a new partnership to support writers of shorter works with dedicated writing time, much-needed funds, and a publication opportunity.

The two Meanjin InPlace Residents—the Meanjin InPlace Autumn Resident and the Meanjin InPlace Spring Resident—will each spend two weeks at the beautiful Garambi Baanj/Laughing Waters Cultural Precinct, operated by InPlace.

During their residency, they will complete a work in any genre for publication in Meanjin.

Each residency is valued at up to $10,000. Residents receive a $5000 stipend plus up to $5000 to cover travel, car hire, child care and any other costs associated with their two-week residency. This generous support is possible with thanks to InPlace’s Creative Australia Arts Projects for Organisations grant.

The 2024 Meanjin InPlace Autumn Residency is open to writers from culturally and racially marginalised communities. Applications close at noon AEDT on Monday 11 March 2024.

The 2024 Meanjin InPlace Spring Residency is open to First Nations writers writing in language, either entirely or in part. Applications will open later this year.

Participation is via competitive application and applications will be assessed by members of the Meanjin Cultural & Literary Advisory. Writers from all over Australia working in genres published by Meanjin will be eligible to apply. Applicants will offer a brief outline of the work they’d like to develop, and describe how a fortnight’s residency will support the completion of that work. The work of the Autumn Resident will be considered for publication in Meanjin’s Spring edition, and the work of the Spring Resident will be considered for publication in the following year’s Autumn edition. Cultural oversight is available with thanks to InPlace’s partnership with Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung Elders and Traditional Owners.

The Meanjin InPlace Residencies mark the first ever partnership between Meanjin and InPlace.

Meanjin is where Australia’s literary culture sets out its fiercest ambitions. Quarterly in print and daily online, each year Meanjin publishes new work by hundreds of Australian writers in all genres and forms. A committed audience of print and online readers read and collect Meanjin for its unique role in articulating the Australian cultural moment.

“Having visited the breathtaking Garambi Baanj/Laughing Waters Cultural Precinct, I am so thrilled for what these residencies will make possible for Meanjin writers,” said Esther Anatolitis, Meanjin Editor. “Wholehearted thanks to Eugene and everyone at InPlace for making this tremendous opportunity possible.”

InPlace is a non-profit arts and cultural organisation engaging artists, researchers and organisations from multiple disciplines through a flexible residency model. InPlace affords artists access to sites of cultural, social and environmental significance for research, collaboration, production and presentation.

“InPlace and Meanjin share a vision to support writers with the time, place and space to develop work that can influence the national conversation on the critical issues we face today and into the future,” said Eugene Howard, InPlace CEO. “It is an honour to be able to share this significant place, Garambi Baanj, and I can’t wait to read the work our residents will create in the pages of Meanjin.”

Applications for the Meanjin InPlace Autumn Resident have opened today and close at noon AEDT on Monday 11 March.

Image Credit: Photograph of River Bend House by Derek Swalwell