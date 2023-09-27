Meanjin

Announcing Jeanine Leane as Meanjin Poetry Editor

Esther Anatolitis

Meanjin is delighted to welcome award-winning Wiradjuri poet and editor Jeanine Leane to the role of Poetry Editor.

‘With its long-established tradition of publishing quality poetry, taking on the role of Meanjin Poetry Editor will give me the opportunity to read some of the nation’s latest poems, and work with a diverse range of established and emerging poets,’ said Jeanine.

