Announcing Jeanine Leane as Meanjin Poetry Editor

Meanjin is delighted to welcome award-winning Wiradjuri poet and editor Jeanine Leane to the role of Poetry Editor.
‘With its long-established tradition of publishing quality poetry, taking on the role of Meanjin Poetry Editor will give me the opportunity to read some of the nation’s latest poems, and work with a diverse range of established and emerging poets,’ said Jeanine.
