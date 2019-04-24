After Menzies, The Forgettable People

It was a variation on the elevator pitch. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg agreed to bounce a table tennis ball on a bat whilst he offered reasons for supporting the Morrison government. An Australian variant on Gerald Ford farting and chewing gum at the same time.

Demeaning? Juvenile? Lacking gravitas? All of the above. That’s day-time television: cheap and banal.

There was more of it over Easter. Online loons suggested the prime minister gave a Nazi salute whilst swaying in church. He called them ‘grubs’. A One Nation candidate doctored a photo and claimed a Muslim plot to burn down Notre Dame. Those Year 7 Liberal girls, Banks and Hume, staged a public spat, complete with images of Twitter blocks. Spare us.

Serious issues bobbed up. The water buybacks. Superannuation. Economic management. All important but really just set-piece occasions in a campaign finding its equilibrium. Nomination details will be available today. Now it gets serious, albeit with more than a touch of ennui.

Some of us were reading instead about Robert Menzies. The News Corp journalist Troy Bramston had produced the first new biography of Australia’s longest-serving prime minister in twenty years, subtitled ‘The Art of Politics’.

The interest isn’t nostalgia for better times past and certainly not part of what historian Simon Schama this week described as ‘a toxic cult of patriotic nostalgia’ underpinning the populist and nationalist backlash sweeping the world.

Nor is it a wish for a more genteel form of politics. After all, Saturday was the 80th anniversary—April 20, 1939—of Country Party leader Earle Page’s excoriating speech attacking Menzies. A more vicious moment in parliamentary politics is hard to find. Those golden days of politics are a bit of a myth.

Tell someone you’re reading a book about Menzies and you’re likely to be asked why you bother. ‘Pig iron Bob,’ some intone, dismissively. Your own integrity might be impugned. You’re straying from the tribe. The partisanship can still run deep. The nostalgia and the hostility never seems so strong as amongst those who were never there.

Access to previously unpublished interviews between Menzies and his ‘official biographer’ Frances McNicol in the early 1970s ensure that the book is at times delicious. So much more interesting than the daily media election coverage.

Bramston traces the political life of Menzies from his early days of comfortable superiority in state politics. First as MLC for East Yarra and then as MLA for Nunawading, Menzies had a talent for alienating colleagues. ‘Thank God we have got rid of him. You’re welcome to him,’ Victorian premier Stanley Argyle told his federal colleagues in 1934, when Menzies decided to leave state parliament and run in Kooyong.

And yet by 1966, the party’s president, Jock Pagan, begged him to stay on for another term, presciently anticipating the chaos that would soon engulf the Liberals. Over three decades, the man who was forced from his first prime ministership at just 46, morphed into the very model of a prime minister.

Bramston breaks down Menzies’ mastery of politics into a number of categories. Firstly, there’s an understanding and belief in the institutions of governance. The glimpses of Cabinet management are instructive. This is combined with purpose, belief and conviction. Initially, Menzies wanted to call his new party the Liberal Democrats. The Westminster tradition was to be married to an economic philosophy of free enterprise and active government involvement—minus the bureaucratic socialism. Three-quarters of a century later, the debate continues.

At the daily political level, Menzies demonstrated management of his party, indeed even iron control. There was an astuteness that believed in courting respect, not popularity. Wrapping it all up was a basic belief that politics is about persuasion.

It’s a useful list to consider during our current election. Persuasion is more than an advertising blitz to confound the senses. Interviews are so often exercises in vanity for journalist and politician alike, or, worse, exercises in obfuscation.

Who sees in Morrison or Shorten a sense of conviction? It’s surely there but lost in the play-acting. And when did we last have party leaders like Menzies with an innate sense of politics as a performance. In their different ways, Whitlam and Howard could do it. But Morrison looks like he belongs on a 24-hour shopping channel, whilst Shorten’s performances are mannered at best. Whereas Menzies wrote poetry and Whitlam was a Greek scholar, Morrison and Shorten torture the language.

One of the shortest but sweetest chapters in the book examines Menzies’ relationship with his Labor opponents John Curtin and Ben Chifley. Evoking a time now difficult to imagine, we see the opposing leaders regularly sharing a drink and a chat. ‘Come over for a yarn,’ Curtin says to Menzies at one point.

A later chapter examines Menzies’ view of Evatt, Calwell and Whitlam. For Menzies, Evatt is a dreadful fellow, their rivalry extending way back to the High Court’s historic Engineers Case in 1920. But Calwell is a friend. When he died, Menzies attended the funeral, sat outside in his car and wept. Whitlam, however, soon irks Menzies—the old masters rarely embrace the usurpers.

The chemistry of those times stands apart as unlike contemporary politics. Paul Keating argues the civility ended once and for all in 1975, when the party of Menzies poisoned the well by blocking supply to Whitlam.

And yet, as the 45th Parliament wrapped up a few weeks ago, we saw the comity between Christopher Pyne and his opponents Anthony Albanese and Richard Marles. There are limits to the hostility and anger that seems to characterise so much of our public debate.

That’s the value of history. It shows us that our blinkered arrogance needs to be punctured. Things are not as different as we like to think. Significant changes, yes, but more continuity than we acknowledge. We’re not that special or unique.

The historians like Bramston need to be cultivated. Whitlam, the man who ended the Menzies era in 1972, used to say that history should only be written by reference to the documents. Happily, Bramston is a documents man. His book has extensive footnotes, a good index and a comprehensive bibliography. The documents are supplemented by numerous one-on-one interviews with surviving participants of the Menzies era.

And Bramston likes to get the dates right. For aficionados, he always digs out the numbers in party-room ballots. These things matter.

Easter is over. The here-and-now returns. But we should read more. It helps.

Malcolm Farnsworth is the publisher of australianpolitics.com