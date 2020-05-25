A Taste Of Winter Meanjin

The Winter Meanjin is just a few weeks away … arriving just in time to replenish your reading stocks. There’s plenty of time to arrange your copy. Here’s a taste of what’s inside:

Author and essayist Lucia Osborne-Crowley examines the cost of intimacy for women in a world where men demand exclusive access to the closeness of their female partners, often without returning the emotional labour involved.

How do we write the apocalypse? Author Lucy Treloar wonders at the craft of fiction when confronted by unrelenting apocalyptic reality and considers the space between the real and the observed.

Guy Rundle recalls the extraordinary and now lost days of big production TV sketch comedy. It’s the eighties and in the writers’ room at Full Frontal the winds of change are gathering.

Sophie Cunningham pauses as a summer of fire merges with an autumn of pandemic. She writes on nature, community, politics, desperation and belonging.

Noongar author Claire G. Coleman writes on the long shadow of the Stolen Generations: ‘Dad discovered he was Noongar when he was 63, when I was 30, when his Uncle Bob died…’

Poet Toby Fitch details Australian animal and bird extinction from 1788 to the present.

Plus new essays and memoir from Jennifer Mills, Peter Lewis, Fatima Measham, Phoebe Paterson de Heer, Daniel Nour, Michael Cathcart and more.

Short fiction from Elizabeth Flux, Rebecca Slater, Adam Ouston and Anne Casey-Hardy.

New poetry, including work from Ashleigh Synnott, Peter Rose, Maria Takolander and Jack Hibberd.

If you’re a print subscriber you’ll be getting your copy around June 17. If you’re a digital subscriber you’ll be able to access the full contents online that morning. Digital subscriptions start from just $5.

Subscribe now to guarantee your copy or make a one-off purchase here.