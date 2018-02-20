A Tale of Two Terriers

The roses floated slowly down the Yarra in Hawthorn, the kookaburras sang a goodbye. I remembered the day in October 2003 when the phone rang and this story began.

Bob called. ‘Can you go to Cairns on Sunday? We’ve got a guy who made a threat on a Virgin flight to Melbourne. He told the flight attendant he had a glock in his pocket. Make a threat to an aircraft is the charge. It’s jail if he goes down. In the District Court. Good fee.’

‘Sure sounds good.’ Just the sort of brief I liked. Private fees, travel and federal jurisdiction.

Let’s call the client Andrew. He had been holidaying in Port Douglas and was on his way home to Melbourne. He’d had a ‘few’ rums at the Cairns airport and for reasons best known to him, and now lost to history, decided to impress the flight attendant by telling her he was carrying a 9mm handgun. Of course, he wasn’t.

The elderly lady sitting next to him was no doubt very puzzled by all the fuss as he was taken from the aircraft to the Federal Police offices and charged with a serious criminal offence.

Before I left for Cairns I had to finalise a family loss. Our Cairn terrier had been collected on Riversdale Road and had left this life. I rang the breeder to pass on the sad news. We were all devastated. She loved that boy too and I felt we had let her down.

‘Do you want another one?’ she asked.

‘Yes, yes, of course.’

She told me his brother was living with a family in Townsville. He had been winning ribbons. Best Puppy at Proserpine show, that sort of thing. But he was now too big for the breed standards and the family had decided to let him go.

I told her I was going to Cairns on Sunday. I could pick him up in Townsville on my way home.

***

It was my first criminal trial in the District Court in Queensland. It was hard to get admitted to practice in Queensland and even harder to get a brief. It was a closed shop to us Mexicans from south of the border.

But the judge was experienced and the prosecutor a friendly, calm guy. I thought the trial was a complete loser and Andrew was going to have a different type of holiday in Queensland, until the elderly lady who had been sitting next to him gave evidence.

The prosecutor asked her what Andrew had said to the flight attendant.

‘He said, I’ve got a bomb in my backpack.’

The jury had been deliberating for a few hours when they returned with a question.

‘Do we have to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt what words the accused used?’

The prosecutor said yes and the judge agreed. If I had been prosecuting I would have said no. A threat is a threat, I thought.

Andrew was found not guilty and walked into the humid Cairns afternoon a free man.

***

Townsville freight was a new experience. I hadn’t picked up a dog in FNQ cargo before. There he was. A beautiful wiry Cairn and the spitting image of our sadly departed Toto.

And so it was that our family came to include this Cairn who had come to us via Cairns. He would come to run the show. Every night after a tough day in court, he would greet me standing in the front door window, tail wagging and barking a welcome home. He patrolled the perimeter at the beach house, stalked seals at Barrels, kept the rats down and shared his bed with our cat. A kinder, more gentle soul cannot be imagined. And when the family entered crisis, he was our bond, our point of continuity, and our humour.

He was just settling into his new home when Bob rang, with some news about Andrew. I was hoping it was good news about the fees. The barrister’s eternal lament: when will I get paid?

‘He’s dead,’ said Bob. ‘He got pissed again and fell down the stairs at home. His family found him a few days later.’

‘Jesus. So if he hadn’t got off he’d still be alive,’ I said.

In Russia people believe we are all born under a star and our journey is written by that star. So it was for Andrew. He sat next to the elderly lady that day in Cairns.

Our dog Stormee left this life just short of 16 years. He lived a long life after he left Townsville freight.

When he went to Ross the vet for his departure he wore a garland of roses. He had lost all senses but not his smell.

The Yarra in Hawthorn was home for him and on a warm summer morning the roses drifted away.

Judge Mark E. Dean was appointed to the County Court of Victoria in September 2010. Prior to his appointment he had practised at the Victorian Bar since 1983. He was appointed Senior Counsel in 2001.