Meanjin’s editorial for last year’s vol. 82 no. 4 Summer 2023 spoke of the horrors of wars with genocidal intent and the need to listen with great care.

The title of this piece comes from my next editorial—

…Speak up against genocide. A mute voice has no echo. We do not honour the dead by emulating their silence. We cannot honour the living unless we are all safe. This is why we champion tenacious work. This is why we’re here together. This is why you’re embracing some of Australia’s finest writers…

—but let’s not wait until 15 March when Meanjin 83.1 Autumn 2024 comes out to read these words.

The time is now.

The time is not now.

The time has passed—and I fear, the time keeps coming back again.

This is a conversation for all of us.

The IDF’s ongoing atrocities in Gaza, and the atrocities by Hamas in Israel on October 7, are abhorrent. They have alarmed the United Nations as well as democratic, cultural and human rights entities all over the world. These are the latest in a long history of horrors; efforts towards peace, however, can only be achieved in the present. Under the Genocide Convention, the International Court of Justice has ruled that Israel must take all measures within its power to prevent genocide in Gaza, stop the killing and the harm, and enable immediate humanitarian assistance. Australia’s Prime Minister has joined with the Canadian and New Zealand prime ministers to demand an urgent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, and an end to targeting civilians: ‘a negotiated political solution is needed to achieve lasting peace and security… where Palestinians and Israelis live side by side in peace, security, and dignity.’

While artists, writers and journalists in Gaza are being targeted and their libraries, schools and universities bombed, it’s been heartbreaking to see Australian writers and artists surveilled and attacked.

I join the Australian Society of Authors in deploring the ‘attempts to exclude authors and illustrators from publishing opportunities, bookshops, or events because of who they are or the stories and images they’ve created, to intimidate authors, or to affect their employment status, income, or funding,’ and join them in supporting the unions and membership organisations defending writers both here and around the world.

A strong and supportive Australian literary sector is vital for a healthy civic culture.

Words matter. Every platform matters—and there is no such thing as a neutral one.

We all need to understand the complexities of this dangerous moment. This is a time when we need our writers the most.

I honour and respect the First Nations, Palestinian- and Jewish-Australian voices who have exercised their cultural sovereignty and cultural authority to lead fraught and urgent public debate.

I condemn all forms of racism, antisemitism and Islamophobia, and all forms of discrimination—today and always. I denounce all acts of terrorism. I diminish my fear for the future with the courage of those who speak difficult truths. I strive to support that courageous work—today and always.

I thank Sweatshop Literacy Movement for their leadership and their every valuable publication. I thank Overland for their courage and their every ethical and radical edition since 1954. I thank Diversity Arts Australia for reminding us that ‘this is a time to practise solidarity.’

When Clem Christesen founded Meanjin in 1940, he wrote: ‘at a time of war and transition, we still strive to “talk poetry”. For we believe that it is our duty to do so… Literature and art, poetry and drama do not spring into being at the word of command. Their life is a continuous process growing within itself, and its suppression is death.’

Meanjin will keep presenting the voices Australia needs to hear, as well as continuing to share those critical voices from our archive who bring so much to bear on today.

We’ve got a lot of good work to do—together. Always together, always listening to one another with great care. Because the alternative is not just unthinkable. There is no alternative.