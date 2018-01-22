A Love Poem from John Forbes

Today is the 20th anniversary of the death of the Australian poet John Forbes.

LOVE POEM

Spent tracer flecks Baghdad’s

bright video game sky

as I curl up with the war

in lieu of you, whose letter

lets me know my poems show

how unhappy I can be. Perhaps.

But what they don’t show, until

now, is how at ease I can be

with military technology: e.g.

watching their feu d’esprit I classify

the sounds of the Iraqi AA — the

thump of the 85 mil, the throaty

chatter of the quad ZSU 23.

Our precision guided weapons

make the horizon flash & glow

but nothing I can do makes you

want me. Instead I watch the west

do what the west does best

& know, obscurely, as I go to bed

all this is being staged for me.

JOHN FORBES

From Meanjin, Vol. 50, No. 2/3, Winter-Spring 1991

Read Kath Kenny’s memoir about her friendship with John Forbes from the Summer 2016 edition here.