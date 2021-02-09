80 Years of Cover Art: A Meanjin Zoom Event

Join us via Zoom on Wednesday 24 February from 12pm AEDT for a one-hour panel discussion about the art of Meanjin covers from 1940 to present.

Book designer and artist WH Chong , art historian Christopher Marshall and design expert Daniel Huppatz will talk us through the changing styles of the covers of one of Australia’s oldest literary journals, examining how they reflect the forming Australian national and artistic identity over time. The discussion is the first in a series of events commemorating Meanjin ’s 80th anniversary, in conjunction with the University of Melbourne’s Archives and Special Collections department.