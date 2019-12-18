2019 in Meanjin: A Taste

It’s been another big year at Meanjin—around 200 pieces were published in print (and hundreds more here on the blog). It’s been a year of fine writing in essay, fiction, memoir and poetry.
We wanted to pick a small selection just to give you a taste of the work that fills these pages.
You can always browse the site for more.
Essays
Overcooked by Paul Daley
Unearthed: Last Days of the Anthropocene by James Bradley
Queer and Now: The Trouble with Gender Identity by Adolfo Aranjuez
This Woman is Hysterical: On Sickness and Sanity by Fiona Wright
Black and White Witness by Amy McQuire
Love In a Time of Apocalypse by Fatima Measham
There Is No Axe by Tony Birch
A Journey in Writing Place by Alexis Wright
Has Menzies’ Liberal Party Run its Course by Greg Melleuish
The BB Book by Jennifer Rutherford
Three Jetties And A Man on a Hill by Karen Wyld
Reading Malcolm X in Arab Australia by Michael Mohammed Ahmad
A Poet and Politics: Art and Its Moment by Glyn Davis
The Vast Conspiracy of Memory by Khalid Warsame
The Trouble With Journalism by Greg Jericho
Memoir
Otway Taenarum by Gregory Day
Birds and Knives by Robbie Arnott
Sex, Vaginismus and Reality TV by Madison Griffiths
Writing and its Demons by Maria Takolander
All the Other Stories by Melanie Cheng
Of the Name by Na’ama Carlin
The Problem with Everything and Everyone (Me and You) by Tanya Vavilova
My First and Second Language by Omar Sakr
From the Other Side by Shu-Ling Chua
We Come From The Sea by Maja Amanita
Fiction
Solstice by Nicholas Jose
Concinnity: Some Awkward Digressions by Raaza Jamshed
Keeping an Eye on Sinclair by Jennifer Mills
Elisabeth Kübler-Ross by Paige Clark
Kattadiya by Mesh Tennakoon
The Right Thing by Emma Marie Jones
Public Transport in Macadamia by Oliver Mestitz
Let’s Talk Trojan Bee by Alex Cothren
Poetry
Orpheus by Jonathan Dunk
Going down without a degree by Fiona Hile
Hard Water by Jaya Savige
consolation and its discontents by Belinda Rule
The Unknown Solider: Three Poems by James Curran
A Walk in the Wetlands by Judith Beveridge
Cesár Vallejo by Geoff Page
The Resurrection by Gavin Yuan Gao
Instinction by Shey Marque
origins by Grace Yee