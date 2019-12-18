2019 in Meanjin: A Taste

It’s been another big year at Meanjin—around 200 pieces were published in print (and hundreds more here on the blog). It’s been a year of fine writing in essay, fiction, memoir and poetry.

We wanted to pick a small selection just to give you a taste of the work that fills these pages.

You can always browse the site for more.

Essays

Overcooked by Paul Daley

Unearthed: Last Days of the Anthropocene by James Bradley

Queer and Now: The Trouble with Gender Identity by Adolfo Aranjuez

This Woman is Hysterical: On Sickness and Sanity by Fiona Wright

Black and White Witness by Amy McQuire

Love In a Time of Apocalypse by Fatima Measham

There Is No Axe by Tony Birch

A Journey in Writing Place by Alexis Wright

Has Menzies’ Liberal Party Run its Course by Greg Melleuish

The BB Book by Jennifer Rutherford

Three Jetties And A Man on a Hill by Karen Wyld

Reading Malcolm X in Arab Australia by Michael Mohammed Ahmad

A Poet and Politics: Art and Its Moment by Glyn Davis

The Vast Conspiracy of Memory by Khalid Warsame

The Trouble With Journalism by Greg Jericho

Memoir

Otway Taenarum by Gregory Day

Birds and Knives by Robbie Arnott

Sex, Vaginismus and Reality TV by Madison Griffiths

Writing and its Demons by Maria Takolander

All the Other Stories by Melanie Cheng

Of the Name by Na’ama Carlin

The Problem with Everything and Everyone (Me and You) by Tanya Vavilova

My First and Second Language by Omar Sakr

From the Other Side by Shu-Ling Chua

We Come From The Sea by Maja Amanita

Fiction

Solstice by Nicholas Jose

Concinnity: Some Awkward Digressions by Raaza Jamshed

Keeping an Eye on Sinclair by Jennifer Mills

Elisabeth Kübler-Ross by Paige Clark

Kattadiya by Mesh Tennakoon

The Right Thing by Emma Marie Jones

Public Transport in Macadamia by Oliver Mestitz

Let’s Talk Trojan Bee by Alex Cothren

Poetry

Orpheus by Jonathan Dunk

Going down without a degree by Fiona Hile

Hard Water by Jaya Savige

consolation and its discontents by Belinda Rule

The Unknown Solider: Three Poems by James Curran

A Walk in the Wetlands by Judith Beveridge

Cesár Vallejo by Geoff Page

The Resurrection by Gavin Yuan Gao

Instinction by Shey Marque

origins by Grace Yee