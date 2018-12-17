19 Writers, 19 Recommendations

If you haven’t had a chance to listen to our December Meanjin podcast episode, we highly recommend that you do so now. The episode features Jonathan Green chatting with author Robert Lukins and library director, writer and critic Justine Hyde about reading habits, book recommendations, and how the discussions of book-loving communities have enriched their reading lives.
We were also lucky enough to receive summer reading recommendations from 17 of our favourite writers. Have a look at the list below, but make sure you tune in to the podcast to hear more discussion.
Michael Mohammed Ahmad— Cicada by Shaun Tan
Carmel Bird— The True Colour of the Sea by Robert Drewe
Alice Bishop— Chemistry by Weike Wang
Eileen Chong— Saudade by Suneeta Peres da Costa
Claire G Coleman— No Friends but the Mountains by Behrouz Boochani
Paul Dalla Rosa— Resentment by Gary Indiana
Winnie Dunn— The Lebs by Michael Mohammed Ahmad
Laura Elvery— RisingTideFallingStar by Phillip Hoare
Fury— The Language of Graphic Design by Richard Poulin
Dan Hogan— Defiance, Feminism, Empathy by Kat Muscat
Justine Hyde— Flames by Robbie Arnott
Robert Lukins— Man Out of Time by Stephanie Bishop
Fatima Measham— Everyday is for the Thief by Teju Cole
Shaun Micallef— Democracy and its Crisis by A.C Grayling and The Uncollected Plays of Shaun Micallef
Jennifer Mills— Severance by Ling Ma
Laura McPhee Browne— Birds of Passage by Bernice Rubens
Mirandi Riwoe— Shell by Kristina Olsson
Belinda Rule— In the Garden of the Fugitives by Ceridwen Dovey
Omar Sakr— Wild is the Wind by Carl Phillips
