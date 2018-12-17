19 Writers, 19 Recommendations

If you haven’t had a chance to listen to our December Meanjin podcast episode, we highly recommend that you do so now. The episode features Jonathan Green chatting with author Robert Lukins and library director, writer and critic Justine Hyde about reading habits, book recommendations, and how the discussions of book-loving communities have enriched their reading lives.

We were also lucky enough to receive summer reading recommendations from 17 of our favourite writers. Have a look at the list below, but make sure you tune in to the podcast to hear more discussion.

Michael Mohammed Ahmad— Cicada by Shaun Tan

Carmel Bird— The True Colour of the Sea by Robert Drewe

Alice Bishop— Chemistry by Weike Wang

Eileen Chong— Saudade by Suneeta Peres da Costa

Claire G Coleman— No Friends but the Mountains by Behrouz Boochani

Paul Dalla Rosa— Resentment by Gary Indiana

Winnie Dunn— The Lebs by Michael Mohammed Ahmad

Laura Elvery— RisingTideFallingStar by Phillip Hoare

Fury— The Language of Graphic Design by Richard Poulin

Dan Hogan— Defiance, Feminism, Empathy by Kat Muscat

Justine Hyde— Flames by Robbie Arnott

Robert Lukins— Man Out of Time by Stephanie Bishop

Fatima Measham— Everyday is for the Thief by Teju Cole

Shaun Micallef— Democracy and its Crisis by A.C Grayling and The Uncollected Plays of Shaun Micallef

Jennifer Mills— Severance by Ling Ma

Laura McPhee Browne— Birds of Passage by Bernice Rubens

Mirandi Riwoe— Shell by Kristina Olsson

Belinda Rule— In the Garden of the Fugitives by Ceridwen Dovey

Omar Sakr— Wild is the Wind by Carl Phillips