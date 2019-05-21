19 May 2019, 4:04am

A dream: a rambling serial killer narrative, complete with hokey clues and red herrings, is interrupted by a TV screen showing a giant tortoise swimming underwater. The tortoise is speared in the back of the neck by a fishing hook. Someone near me mutters the tortoise died. I stumble-run for the exit of wherever I am and collapse outside on some stairs, weeping uncontrollably.

I wake up, hot and sweaty. My mouth is dry from all the snacks I had earlier, the beer. I go upstairs and pour myself a glass of water. Through the kitchen window I think I see someone on the balcony of one of the units opposite my townhouse. Just standing there.

I go back to bed. I can’t sleep. The moon is full and blue. Its light fluoresces through the two big skylights above my bed. I tell myself not to check social media. I do anyway of course. A few more likes on my possibly ill-advised rant from earlier in the night, a few more sad/angry replies. Everybody knows why this has happened. Nobody knows why this has happened.

There’s a drizzle of rain on the corrugated iron roof. Nothing much. A dusting. The weather is weird. It reminds me of how it was three years ago when another country voted in a man who couldn’t possibly win: warm, humid, out of joint. And still, a stillness that churns with movement, pops and flutters; a quickening. The sense of something coming.

I want to sleep. My eyes and brain are full of blue light—my screen, the moon, the one disrupting my natural sleep cycle, the other part of a natural cycle all its own. I google sunrise adelaide. 7:00am. I take out my eye mask, think about putting it on but don’t. There’s nothing more I can do. I count the books on my bedside table: 20, in two even piles. I count how many are about climate change: 4. I should go to sleep.

A friend texts me. It’s 5:20am, 5:50am where she is. The message makes no sense. It’s the way of things now I suppose. Earlier she had been at a party, was maybe still there: I’m literally bawling, she had written to me at 9:11pm, in front of all those people. After that, some MDMA had gone around.

I think about checking social media again, writing something. But I don’t want it to have any more of my grief, or whatever this is. I don’t want reactions. I want to start the night over, see if it had to happen this way or not. That tortoise. This grief. This sleeplessness.

