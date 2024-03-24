What I'm Reading •

1. Bluegreen

The red of the pōhutukawa flowers against the bluegreen of the sea. Keri Hulme’s bluegreen. Pōhutukawa and bluegreen. This is what I miss about the land of volcanoes.

In the preface to The Bone People, Keri Hulme makes the distinction between bluegreen and blue-green. The latter is the juxtaposition of two colours, and the former is a blend⸻neither blue nor green, but both.

I am reading The Bone People in my apartment in Naarm, as I try to remember the colours, languages, spirits, darknesses and distinct isolation of my second home.

While studying film in Tāmaki Makaurau, I learned about cinema of isolation, a phrase which encapsulates the cold, lonely and harsh aesthetic of New Zealand cinema. The geographical isolation induces the psychological isolation that characterises this part of Down Under. For much of my time living there, I felt the cinema of isolation in my bones. So, I left the land of volcanoes. But now, I understand the peculiarities of southern remoteness are a part of me⸻off-grid, left out of world maps, jagged cliffs, bluegreen things.

2. Corniche. noun. a road cut into the edge of a cliff, especially one running along a coast.

I live near a marine sanctuary. It is not bluegreen. It is turquoise, and sometimes fairyblue, like the breeding plumage of the male superb fairy wren. There are five black swans swimming across the bay. I float above a banjo shark hiding amongst the sea lettuce. The sea lettuce is electric green.

What does one read during the live broadcast of a genocide? In between attending Sunday protests for Palestinian liberation, I am viewing reels by Gazan journalists like Bisan Owda, Hind Khoudary, Motaz Azaiza and reading daily updates from Al Jazeera. On my phone, I watch a Gazan activate an eSIM that I have purchased for an initiative called ‘Connecting Gaza’. This person is in Gaza. This person is alive. I go to teach at my community education job. I go to the markets after work. I buy red en choy, three bunches for five dollars. I check Al Jazeera. Another massacre. Another airstrike. Another child dead. Tents. Limbs. Blood in flour.

Somehow, amidst the surreal collective horror and dissonance, I find The Singularity by Balsam Karam, translated from Swedish by Saskia Vogel. The blurb describes a mother grieving for her lost child throwing herself into the ocean. This felt so visceral and raw, like a past life memory. The mourning characters in an unnamed city, war-torn and salty; children speaking the language of poetry and sometimes, some of them disappear. The novel is set in a city where refugees live in tents, amongst bullet holes and rubble, while tourists dine in upmarket restaurants by the sea. It is lucid and sometimes breathless in its elegiac rhythm, bound by the invisible umbilical cord that binds mother and child forever.

Karam renders that feeling of being forgotten when you are standing in plain sight. The Singularity mirrors dialogues that are taking place presently in our homes, streets, coffee shops, poetry readings and wine bars⸻war, dehumanisation, selective empathy, despair.

3. Something Strange, Like Hunger

I am a member of the local aquatic centre. The indoor pool is MS-paint-cyan or chemicalblue. The chlorine makes my hair brittle and my skin thirsty. But the cacophony of the world disappears when I am submerged in water.

It was as if a voice in my ear told me to do so. I picked up Something Strange, Like Hunger by Malika Moustadraf from the library shelf. I had never heard of Moustadraf prior to this moment, and when I began reading, there was nothing that could compel me to put this book down.

Translated from Arabic by Alice Guthrie, Something Strange, Like Hunger is a short story collection that was posthumously published. Moustadraf died tragically at thirty-seven years old due to a kidney disease.

I am haunted by each story as I swim each lap. The violence imposed on cis and trans women in Moustadraf’s Morocco, the cruel and wayward design of patriarchy, the concise ordering of injustice and grief, the grace and resilience of each character, the indescribable force that pulled me into its pages. Still, each story lives in my psyche like a ghost.

4. The Mirror of the River

I walk along the Maribyrnong River at dusk. The river is tea-stained, or myrtle-copper. A black-and-white pied shag dives in. The palm fronds are golden. A happy rottweiler swims halfway across, then heads back to the bank.

I have spent the afternoon reading the dreams of the participants in a mystery school I am running. In this program, we keep a dream journal practice and play with unconscious symbology. Sometimes, when I read a dream, I end up dreaming the same dream.

I look at my face in the mirror of the river. Small waves in the shape of mountain ridges move through the unreliable image. Dappled sunlight embraces families of volcanic perforated rocks. I remember what a student once told me in a poetry writing workshop⸻sometimes I see the river moving backwards.

…

Manisha Anjali is a writer and artist. She is the author of Naag Mountain (Giramondo, 2024).

Image: Roman Odintsov, Pexels