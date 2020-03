Kobe Bryant and the Ugliness of Greatness Kobe Bryant’s death was, most immediately, a family tragedy. Popularly, it was disorienting. For more than two decades, this large and potent man impressed his will on more than the basketball court. We know that death is constant, recurring—but somehow ...

Portrait of the Writer as Worker (after Dieter Lesage) You are a writer and you know what that means: you don’t do it for the money. You don’t do it for the money, which is a great reason people have to not pay you for your writing. So it ...

The Song Of Smilin’ Joe Bernie's playing sports arenas, with Public Enemy as a warm-up act. Trump's army camp outside the convention centres he's playing. There we were on a Monday evening, in the Harbour Palace Seafood Restaurant, listening to a dignitary from the local ...

The End Of The World As We Know It As I sat down to write this—struggling with how to get on with normal life while, just down the road, a massive fire burns in one of my favourite places and smoke turns the morning light a ghastly orange—two kookaburras ...