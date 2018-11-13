What I’m Reading

Each time I meet my supervisors to discuss my thesis, they tell me to take more out. You can’t write about that, they say. You don’t have room for that other thing. Narrow down, simplify.

Obedient, or perhaps just worn down by the whole PhD process, I do.

But from time to time they also tell me: stop reading. Go deep, not broad. You’ve read enough. That, I cannot obey. Because it’s in the nature of reading for one thing to lead to another; to start at A and end up at goldfish or the history of cricket. Because, for me, to fix on one tightly defined topic—to ‘go deep’—feels more like drowning than like diving. I seem to need new ideas, new voices, new angles. I suppose that makes me shallow.

My actual thesis is about Australian historical fiction and its uses in the light of assorted postcolonial and postmodern theorems. Yes, I know…

But what it’s got me reading lately—quite unjustifiably given my pressing academic deadlines—are strange, beautiful books that come at history as if it was a dream (or a nightmare).

I started diligently on-topic, with Kim Scott’s Benang: From the Heart. It’s a family story: a fictionalised history that takes the ugly creaking apparatus of West Australia’s racist colonial bureaucracy and reimagines it as a nasty old white man with a filing cabinet full of lies. Scott somehow manages to look at the unbearable with humour and a gift for metaphor that justifies the common claim of a ‘deeper’ truth for historical fiction over straight history. In Benang, whiteness equals a lightness that threatens characters with drifting off into the air; only acknowledgement of your Noongar ‘darkness’ and a connection to country can keep you safely earthbound.

Then there’s Scott’s That Deadman Dance: a nested sort of book where the writing of the characters is about the writing the characters do, where story is the topic of the story, and where the language shows you how hard it is to show anything in language, especially the past. Plus, it has whales and oceans in it.

So far, so relevant. But then I picked up Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad—a book that has nothing to do with Australian history, but everything to do with telling the unrecorded stories of the victims of racially-poisoned history. Whitehead renders the famed ‘underground railroad’ of the American slavery era as a literal interstate subway. His heroine, Cora, escapes a plantation and boards a train to freedom. The stops along the way educate her on just how hard it can be to know what freedom really is, and how much harder it is to escape the oppression of prejudice. It’s not an accurate historical novel—it doesn’t try to tell ‘what really happened,’ but like Benang, it delivers a massive dose of truth. (It won the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for fiction, by the way, perhaps for its subject matter but certainly for its prose: clear, original, not a wasted word nor anything that you need to know left out.)

That led me even further from Australia, to Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing. I haven’t finished it yet—I’m at that point where the various characters’ stories, told in alternating chapters, are threatening to come together in a terrible and beautiful revelation—but I’ve convinced myself it’s relevant to my work. Why not, when it tells of the past— mid 20th century prison farms—and how that past shaped the present—an America where, when a cop with a gun meets a brown teenaged boy, you have to read the scene with your hand over your mouth, too on edge to breathe?

Ward, like Scott and Whitehead, uses whatever she needs to tell the history she knows. In her case, it’s ghosts, as alive as any living character. Magical-realist as it sounds, it’s as revealing, and has the same ring of authenticity, as any academic account of the lives of poor Southern blacks today.

Richard Flanagan—not afraid of a bit of magical realism himself when it comes to putting history in its place (see Gould’s Book of Fish and its magnificent bonfire of the archives)—once decried the reluctance of Australian fiction writers to indulge in these kinds of fancies: he called it ‘a fear of using the full arsenal of fictional techniques to confront fully our experience’.[1] Yet the more I read fiction about history, the more I see how its freedom from archival evidence—its tendency, in fact, to mock, question and rewrite the archives—and its very unhistoriographical tendency towards a satisfying story and engaging characters—can sometimes cut through to what it is about the past that troubles us. So, too, I’m reading Alexis Wright and Claire G. Coleman, whose latest novels (The Swan Book and Terra Nullius) deal with the past by imagining it as our future: the principles of colonisation and racism reductio ad absurdum. Wright tests me: I have to read paragraphs three times to see what she’s getting at, because there are always at least three layers: the story itself, the history and the present that it’s tearing apart, and Wright’s extraordinary voice, which barrels on, tossing allusions and ideas around like confetti, daring you to keep up.

And—because after all this is a thesis, and because the more I know the more I feel I need to understand—I’m reading non-fiction: W.E.H. Stanner’s Boyer Lectures on the Great Australian Silence (from fifty years ago now); Bruce Pascoe’s Dark Emu on indigenous agriculture and the suppression of its history; Henry Reynolds’ 1981 turning point of a book, The Other Side of the Frontier; and even anthropologist C.D. Rowley’s early 1970s trilogy-expose on indigenous life, (sample title: Outcasts in White Australia). I’m reading Bain Attwood’s history of the Djadja Wurrung people, The Good Country, but only when I’m on their country in Central Victoria around Castlemaine: it just feels right. I’m reading this year’s Griffith Review 60: First Things First, with essay after essay from indigenous writers and activists on how we got to where we are and what we should do about it, and of course I’m always re-reading the Uluru Statement from the Heart: ‘We invite you to walk with us in a movement of the Australian people for a better future.’

I grew up in Australia white, fourth and fifth generation on both sides, and mostly ignorant. I’m learning. The histories inform and even move me, but the beautiful lies of the novels—even if Inga Clendinnen (in Quarterly Essay 23: The History Question) did once warn against the false sense of empathy that fiction could create—make me feel connected to the stories and the people in them; that I’ve somehow, for a moment, seen a little of what it was like, what it’s like now, and even, with luck, what it could be like one day.

Jenny Sinclair’s books are Much Ado About Melbourne and A Walking Shadow. She tweets at @jenny_sinclair and despite this hopes to finish her PhD at the University of Melbourne soonish.

[1] Flanagan, Richard, Sheep Management in And what do you do, Mr Gable?, Vintage, North Sydney, 2011, p 175. (Originally published in the Sydney Morning Herald, March 2003

