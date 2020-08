How The Dark Gets In My family and I lost a dear friend this week. We mourned her passing with prayers and candles. She had been tall, straight and true, a constant companion, and this week my husband and I made the heart-breaking decision to ...

The Lost Opportunity of the Boyer Lectures In the midst of a pandemic that is laying bare the failures of nearly every system and institution we have taken for granted for the last 50 years; at precisely the moment when the country could benefit from new thinking ...

A Warrior’s Journey I recently discovered that my family role in my maternal village within Tailevu, Fiji is the Bati, the Warrior. Given my passion for defending my beliefs surrounding racial equality, climate justice, my ancestral country, and my people, it makes sense ...

This Vast Conspiracy of Memory Google has this handy and terrifying feature called Timeline, which shows you everywhere you’ve ever been, how many times you’ve been there, and how long you’ve been there each time. It collects data from your phone, constantly if you have ...